14 Arrested After Protest Shuts Down Beltway

By Maryam Shahzad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article14 people were arrested after all lanes on the I-495 beltway inner loop near the Colesville Road exit in Silver Spring were blocked Monday due to a climate protest. Maryland State Police urged drivers to avoid the area as police worked to clear the highway....

stay mad
3d ago

im all for being against climate change and trying to help the earth but blocking roads is not the way to get people to agree with you..

