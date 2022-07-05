ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

Florida man dies after Dandridge tractor accident, sheriff says

By Paige Hill
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Florida died in a tractor accident in Dandridge on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maggrand.com

Florida deputies find missing 81-year-old man alive in pond

An elderly Florida man who went missing in Orange County was found alive by deputies in a retention pond, and the rescue was captured on body camera video. Daniel Waterhouse, 81, was reported missing on June 30 and his family was concerned for his well-being because he left his home without taking his medication.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Georgia man fleeing police jumps into pond containing alligators

SAVANNAH, Ga. — This was not a good plan of escape. A Georgia man ran away from deputies last week -- and straight into a pond inhabited by alligators, authorities said. Billy Sloan, 29, is charged with auto theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, four counts of trespass, drug possession and obstruction by fleeing, WSB-TV reported. He is also lucky to be alive, as he leaped into the pond and attracted the interest of a pair of alligators.
SAVANNAH, GA
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Find Family Treasure During Dive Training

It’s amazing what you’ll find at the bottom of a river! These Florida deputies found some family treasure while doing some dive training. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office dive team does monthly training to keep their SCUBA skills sharp. The deputies recently received a strange request. An elderly man lost something very valuable in the 6 Mile Creek. His the band on his Rolex watch broke and fell into the creek! The watch was estimated to be worth $16,000. So the man asked if the dive team could search for it.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
State
Florida State
Dandridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Dandridge, TN
City
Lantana, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wvlt.tv

Cause of South Knox County house fire under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1029 Brown Rd. in South Knox County Wednesday night. Crews faced serious water issues, according to RMFD Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. “Once arriving at the address, crews could barely see the fire,” Bagwell said....
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Truck hits Blount Co. home

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there were four vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night. Cocke Co. animal shelter splits from county, board member outlines next steps. Updated: 3 hours ago. A no-kill belief and lack of funding from the county government has caused the Friends Animal Shelter...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

White Pine Fire responds to vehicle-train accident

White Pine, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a call involving a crash between a vehicle and a train Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Main Street around 6 a.m., officials said. They are also asking others to take alternate routes.
WHITE PINE, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office are searching for the owner of the truck that crashed through a Blount Co. home. Cocke Co. animal shelter splits from county, board member outlines next steps. Updated: 2 hours ago. A no-kill belief and lack of funding from the county government has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Criminal Investigation#Accident#Sheriff#Ems
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Nationwide Report

47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Tennessee (Dandridge, TN)

47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Tennessee (Dandridge, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine, of Lantana, Florida, as the man who lost his life following a crash on Monday in East Tennessee. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to a Dandridge home on Spring Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident [...]
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg while serving felony warrants on Tuesday night, according to office representatives. According to a release, officers were called to the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell at 10:57 p.m. While serving...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Accidents
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in South Knox County

A man fell over the side of a pontoon boat and was run over, a release said. High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody. A police chase through the south Charlotte area ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon after more than an hour. Knox County TCAP...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
wvlt.tv

Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month. Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
fox13news.com

Video: Florida beachgoers confront man standing on top of protected sea turtle eggs in nesting area

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in South Florida arrested a man who was caught on camera standing inside a protected sea turtle nesting area. Investigators said Brandon Bowen, 33, chose the cordoned-off spot on Miami Beach as his place to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July – despite a number of beachgoers confronting him, telling him that what he was doing was illegal.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy