Kids Left in Locked Car With Loaded Gun, Knife: Police

By Marc Fortier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly left three young children locked in a running car with a loaded gun and a knife inside. Tyler Kennedy, 27, is charged with three...

