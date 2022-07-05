Kids Left in Locked Car With Loaded Gun, Knife: Police

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
