ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Five Manchester City Games To Be Broadcast In UK In August And September

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMrUP_0gVXosQX00

Five of Manchester City's games in the opening two months of the new season have been selected for broadcast in the UK. This means all five fixtures will now take place at different times or dates.

Five of Manchester City's games in the opening two months of the new season have been selected for broadcast in the UK. This means all five fixtures will now take place at different times or dates.

The news comes as no surprise to anybody, with City being the reigning champions they were always likely to be shown frequently throughout the start of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etHjU_0gVXosQX00

IMAGO / PA Images

The first fixture that has been affected by the changes is City's clash against Newcastle United. The game will commence a day later on Sunday 21 August at 16:30 (UK) and will be shown on Sky Sports.

The next game selected for broadcast is the sky blues' match against Nottingham Forest. The date remains the same for the game on Wednesday 31 August, but the kick-off time has now been moved half an hour forward to 19:30 (UK) for coverage on BT Sport.

The cityzens trip to Aston Villa will remain at the same date of Saturday 3 September but will now begin at 17:30 and will be shown on Sky Sports.

The match against Tottenham on Saturday 10 September also remains on the same date but has a new kick-off time. The fixture will also begin at 17:30 to be shown on Sky Sports, opposed to the standard 15:00 Saturday kick-off.

Finally, City's game against Wolves faces yet another change in kick-off time. The match remains on Saturday 17 September but will start at 12:30 to be broadcast on BT Sport. However, if City are to play an away game in the Champions League the same week of the game then a new kick-off time will be confirmed for the game.

The full list of fixture changes is as follows:

  • Sunday 21 August: Newcastle v City 16:30 (UK) Sky Sports
  • Wednesday 31 August: City v Nottingham Forest 19:30 (UK) BT Sport
  • Saturday 3 September: Aston Villa v City 17:30 (UK) Sky Sports
  • Saturday 10 September: City v Tottenham 17:30 (UK) Sky Sports
  • Saturday 17 September: Wolves v City 12:30 (UK) BT Sport*

(*subject to Champions League fixture confirmation)

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Uk#2022 Fifa World Cup#Nottingham Forest#Bt Sport#Tottenham
City Transfer Room

Manchester City Looking to Emulate Chelsea with Dutch and Brazilian Negotiations in The Pipeline for City Football Group

Manchester City are keen to grow the global brand using Chelsea as a blueprint for success according to a finance expert. Keiran Maguire is well known for his knowledge of the financial side of the game, publishing The Price of Football and having a podcast with Kevin Day that discuss different situations in the men's and women's game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Pret a Manger boss calls for end to train strikes after ‘huge impact’ on sandwich chain with sales at London station stores SLUMPING to 78 per cent of pre-Covid levels during last month’s industrial action

The boss of Pret a Manger has called for unions and train companies to agree a deal to avoid further rail strikes after he said the café chain suffered a 'huge' hit in trade after several days of picket lines. Chief executive Pano Christou said workers and transport groups...
TRAFFIC
City Transfer Room

Report: Raheem Sterling Contract Length At Chelsea Revealed

A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City for Raheem Sterling after many weeks of speculation now the details of his deal have been agreed. Thomas Tuchel's side have been in the market for attacking reinforcements due to Romelu Lukaku leaving on loan to Inter Milan after a poor return to Stamford Bridge as well as other forwards such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic after flattering to deceive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England Women: Sarina Wiegman hails 'incredible' Old Trafford atmosphere but says side have scored more

Sarina Wiegman hailed England's record-breaking Euros opening crowd as 'incredible' but admitted her side should have beaten Austria by a wider scoreline at Old Trafford. The Lionesses manager told reporters picking up three points at the first time of asking was her main priority but added that England should have been more comfortable in victory, having netted 84 times in her 14 games in charge prior to their 1-0 win on Wednesday evening.
SPORTS
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch 'Understands' Chelsea Target Raphinha's Desire To Depart

As the transfer saga surrounding Raphinha rumbles on, Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch appears resigned to losing the winger this summer. Raphinha is a player in demand this summer, having been heavily pursued by the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Marsch touched on his future today, leaving the door open for an exit this summer should his club's terms be met.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Underhill’s breakdown battles can offer England way back in Australia

Boil it down to its basics and modern rugby union is a simple game. Win the collisions and boss the breakdown and nine times out of 10 a victory will follow. England’s series hopes in Australia will rest squarely on those key areas this weekend and, specifically, whether they are able to keep the Wallabies’ captain, Michael Hooper, at arm’s length.
RUGBY
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy