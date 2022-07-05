ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS BRIEF: Top talent set for gospel music show at State Farm Arena

By CL News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome big names in gospel music are lined up to perform at the Super Friends Praise Fest in Atlanta this summer. The show on Saturday, Aug. 13, at State Farm Arena will feature stars of the...

