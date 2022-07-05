NEWS BRIEF: Top talent set for gospel music show at State Farm Arena

Back in the days of old, before the pandemic, I used to frequent Nick’s in Marietta for trivia with my friends Blake Ray, Zach Reinart, and Patrick Fuller, who were all members of cowpunk hellraisers Blood Oaks. The band consisted of Ray on vocals, Reinart on lead guitar, and Fuller on bass, as well as Ian Mallon on rhythm guitar, and Shane Simmons on drums. I caught a handful of their gigs around the city, from the Masquerade opening for Amigo the Devil to dive bar singalongs at the now-closed Highlander. Every show had the rowdiness of a donnybrook with a touch of theatrics, making Blood Oaks a favorite for local punks looking to cut loose and get a bit silly. This streak of shows halted when COVID swept the world and everyone collectively waited for the storm to pass.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO