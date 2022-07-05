Troost business owner pushes to rename the street "Truth"

Trudy Busch Valentine, left, and Lucas Kunce were supposed to debate next week in Kansas City (campaign photos). A scheduled television debate between two of the leading candidates for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination has been postponed due to lack of response to invitations by Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.
Kansans will be in the national spotlight when they make their choices in the upcoming August 2 primary. Several big questions will be on the ballot, most notably an amendment to the state constitution on abortion, plus some hotly contested party races for U.S. Senate, governor and Congress. Kansas will...
Members of the Kansas City, Mo., city council approved an ordinance last week that may help city employees cover travel costs for out-of-state abortions, now that the procedure is largely illegal in Missouri. But the state’s Republican attorney general soon made clear that was unacceptable to him. “Working families...
This year, Kansas reported 1,400 teacher vacancies, almost twice the number two years ago. Come the fall semester, those shortages are almost sure to be worse. The Kansas News Service's Suzanne Perez reports on what may be driving educators out. Chillicothe, Missouri, has an unusual claim to fame: It’s the...
Henry Rizzo, former Missouri State Representative and former chairman of the Jackson County Legislature, has announced his candidacy in the Fourth District Kansas City Council race. Rizzo, who has been a resident of the Northeast neighborhood his entire life, expressed his discontentment with the status quo of the district and...
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. $10 billion of federal and state revenues will be available for all modes of transportation over...
A new law signed by Gov. Mike Parson last week will shield nonprofits from being forced to disclose their donors to government agencies and allow for certain limited liability companies to contribute to candidates. Included in a bill modifying various tax credits is the “Personal Privacy Protection Act,” which would...
Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities often find themselves without reasonable living options. People might remain in parents' homes, go to group homes or move into apartments, but these situations might prove isolating and unsustainable. The Mission Project, a Kansas nonprofit, offers a different solution. It helps participants move into...
Election officials around the Kansas City metro are in need of workers for the upcoming primary on August 2 -- which will see competitive party contests for U.S. Senate in Missouri, and a proposed amendment in Kansas that would eliminate the constitutional right to abortion. Sara Zorich, the Democratic director...
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
Workers at a manure digester in northwest Iowa did not act on signs of a potential leak before thousands of gallons of wastewater poured into nearby waterways, according to documents from the state’s environmental regulator. In early February, a manure digester owned and operated by Colorado-based biofuel company Gevo....
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control. Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over...
(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Friday, July 1, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Parson announced that he is vetoing HB 2090, SB 724, HB 1720, and HB 1667. In response to his vetoes of HB 2090 and HB 1720, Governor Parson is planning a special session to pass permanent tax relief for all Missouri taxpayers and to extend the sunset on key agricultural tax credits.
LAWRENCE, Kansas — Even as an abortion refuge in a region where a growing number of states impose ever-tightening restrictions, and outright bans, on the procedure, another wave of women coming to Kansas for treatment has yet to materialize. Operators of clinics offering abortion in Kansas say Midwestern and...
Governor Mike Parson signed new laws affecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28, after that state's primary elections. Among the changes, Missouri voters will be required to provide photo identification to cast their ballot, paper ballots will be the official voting method and the state is doing away with ballot drop boxes.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday was a fascinating day because of what happened with the outflow boundary that pushed southwards and stalled, essentially along the Interstate 70 corridor. The temperatures on the north side of the metro struggled to get above 85-90 degrees, while the south side of the metro saw highs between 95-100 degrees.
A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
