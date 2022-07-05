ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Troost business owner pushes to rename the street "Truth"

kcur.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage...

www.kcur.org

Comments / 4

Related
kcur.org

Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Kansans will be in the national spotlight when they make their choices in the upcoming August 2 primary. Several big questions will be on the ballot, most notably an amendment to the state constitution on abortion, plus some hotly contested party races for U.S. Senate, governor and Congress. Kansas will...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Kcur
kcur.org

Kansas faces its worst ever teacher shortage

This year, Kansas reported 1,400 teacher vacancies, almost twice the number two years ago. Come the fall semester, those shortages are almost sure to be worse. The Kansas News Service's Suzanne Perez reports on what may be driving educators out. Chillicothe, Missouri, has an unusual claim to fame: It’s the...
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Commission Approves New 5-Year Transportation Plan For Missouri

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. $10 billion of federal and state revenues will be available for all modes of transportation over...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control. Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over...
ANIMALS
ozarkradionews.com

Governor Parson Issues Legislative Vetoes, Calls for Special Session for Permanent Tax Relief, Largest Tax Cut in State History

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Friday, July 1, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Parson announced that he is vetoing HB 2090, SB 724, HB 1720, and HB 1667. In response to his vetoes of HB 2090 and HB 1720, Governor Parson is planning a special session to pass permanent tax relief for all Missouri taxpayers and to extend the sunset on key agricultural tax credits.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri tightens voting laws, eliminates presidential primaries

Governor Mike Parson signed new laws affecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28, after that state's primary elections. Among the changes, Missouri voters will be required to provide photo identification to cast their ballot, paper ballots will be the official voting method and the state is doing away with ballot drop boxes.
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: The end of the extreme heat (THU-7/7)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday was a fascinating day because of what happened with the outflow boundary that pushed southwards and stalled, essentially along the Interstate 70 corridor. The temperatures on the north side of the metro struggled to get above 85-90 degrees, while the south side of the metro saw highs between 95-100 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy