Clay County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Leslie, Owsley, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Leslie; Owsley; Perry...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pulaski FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following county, Pulaski. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, Science Hill, Pulaski County Park, Nancy, Hogue, Stab, Pointer, Somerset Pulaski Airport, Faubush, Magnum, Cains Store, Trimble and Ferguson.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wayne, Laurel, northwestern Knox, Pulaski, McCreary, southern Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Luner to Steubenville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hazel Patch, Camp Wildcat, Luner and Billows around 810 PM EDT. Wood Creek Lake, Hare and Burfield around 815 PM EDT. Carmichael, Denney, East Bernstadt, Bernstadt, Rockeybranch and Bunch around 820 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include London, Pittsburg, Ritner, Slavens, Kidds Crossing, Griffin, Sublimity City, Maplesville, Levi Jackson S.P., Fariston, London-Corbin Airport, Co- Operative, Wiborg, Whitley City, Lesbas, Blue Heron, Stearns, Marshes Siding, Lily, Dorthae, Tuttle, Cane Creek, Lida, Blackwater, McHargue, Gibbs, Strunk, Pine Knot, Knoxfork and Lynn Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

