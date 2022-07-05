Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wayne, Laurel, northwestern Knox, Pulaski, McCreary, southern Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Luner to Steubenville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hazel Patch, Camp Wildcat, Luner and Billows around 810 PM EDT. Wood Creek Lake, Hare and Burfield around 815 PM EDT. Carmichael, Denney, East Bernstadt, Bernstadt, Rockeybranch and Bunch around 820 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include London, Pittsburg, Ritner, Slavens, Kidds Crossing, Griffin, Sublimity City, Maplesville, Levi Jackson S.P., Fariston, London-Corbin Airport, Co- Operative, Wiborg, Whitley City, Lesbas, Blue Heron, Stearns, Marshes Siding, Lily, Dorthae, Tuttle, Cane Creek, Lida, Blackwater, McHargue, Gibbs, Strunk, Pine Knot, Knoxfork and Lynn Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO