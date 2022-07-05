Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wayne, Laurel, northwestern Knox, Pulaski, McCreary, southern Rockcastle and northwestern Whitley Counties through 845 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Luner to Steubenville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hazel Patch, Camp Wildcat, Luner and Billows around 810 PM EDT. Wood Creek Lake, Hare and Burfield around 815 PM EDT. Carmichael, Denney, East Bernstadt, Bernstadt, Rockeybranch and Bunch around 820 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include London, Pittsburg, Ritner, Slavens, Kidds Crossing, Griffin, Sublimity City, Maplesville, Levi Jackson S.P., Fariston, London-Corbin Airport, Co- Operative, Wiborg, Whitley City, Lesbas, Blue Heron, Stearns, Marshes Siding, Lily, Dorthae, Tuttle, Cane Creek, Lida, Blackwater, McHargue, Gibbs, Strunk, Pine Knot, Knoxfork and Lynn Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
