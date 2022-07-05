Public Notices Week of July 5, 2022

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Joseph M Smiley executed a Deed of Trust to Thomas A. Bourdon, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Volunteer Trust Mortgage Corporation, on October 9, 2008 and recorded on October 20, 2008 in Book 1289, Page 392, Instrument No. 203478 in the Office of the Register of Robertson County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 12, 2022, at 10:00AM at 501 South Main Street, Room 100, Springfield, TN 37172 at the Robertson County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Robertson County, TN:

Being Lot No. 127 on the Plat of Deep Wood Glen Subdivision, Section 2, as of record in Plat Book 6, Page 20, said Register's Office for Robertson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description.

For source of title, see Record Book 1234, Page 525, Register's Office for Robertson County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID: 12-126-P-126-P-A-002.00-000

Street Address: 304 Deep Wood Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Parcel Number: 126-P-A-002.00-000

Current Owner: Joseph M. Smiley

Other Interested Party(ies):

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. Â§ 7425 and/or Tennessee Code Â§ 67-1-1433

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive

Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149

Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2022-00837

SIMPSON CIRCUIT COURT

DIVISION I

CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-00328

SUNTRUST BANK successor by Merger with

SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

PLAINTIFF

vs.

JEREMY A. COLE,

Unknown Spouse of Jeremy A. Cole

DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered in Simpson Circuit Court entered on September 12, 2019, as supplemented by Order entered June 13, 2022, in Civil Action No. 18-CI-00328, Suntrust Bank successor by Merger with Suntrust Mortgage, Inc.; plaintiff, versus, Jeremy A. Cole and Unknown Spouse of Jeremy A. Cole; defendants, I shall sell to the highest bidder at public auction on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the hour of 2:00 p.m., at the Simpson County Justice Center, 101 Court Street, Franklin, Kentucky, the following-described property located partially in Simpson County, Kentucky, and partially in Robertson County, Tennessee, having as its mailing address 6215 Lake Springs Road, Portland, Tennessee 37148, to-wit:

Prior Instruments: Deeds: Record Book 1491, Page 470 (Robertson County, Tennessee); Book D309, Page 184 (Simpson County, Kentucky); Book D304, Page 137 (Simpson County, Kentucky)

A certain tract of land in Simpson County, Kentucky, and partially in Robertson County, Tennessee, located approximately six and a half miles south of Franklin, Kentucky situated on Lake Springs Road and on the west side of Interstate Highway No. 65, and further described as follows:

Beginning at a post in the west right of way line of I-65, on the south side of an old County Road, a corner of Dueling Grounds, and the southeast corner to this tract; thence with the line of Dueling Grounds, along the south side of the old road, North 85 degrees 25 minutes West 645.0 feet to a pin, a corner to same in the line of Jimmy Vaughn; thence with the line of Vaughn, along the west side of the old road, North 06 degrees 02 minutes East 335.0 feet to a pin in the line of same, a new corner to Anthony Baird; thence on a new line with Baird, South 84 degrees, 40 minutes East 672.0 feet to a pin, a new corner to the same in the west right of way line of I-65; thence with aforesaid right of way line, South 10 degrees 47 minutes West 328.0 feet to the beginning point, containing 5.0 acres, according to survey of Robert G. May, Kentucky, Registered Land Surveyor No 2142 dated February 8, 1992, this survey is subject to all legal highways and rights of way.

24 month chain of title: According to Official Records, the documents conveying land in the chain of title to the subject property during the last 24 months are as follows:

Being the same property conveyed to Charles McHenry and wife, Claire E. McHenry, as tenants by the entirety, by quitclaim deed from Charles McHenry dated 12/30/05 and recoded on 03/31/06 in Record Book 1096, page 666, said Registerâ€™s Office for said county.

Being the same property conveyed to Jeremy A. Cole from Charles McHenry, an unmarried man, and Claire E. McHenry, an unmarried woman, by Warranty Deed dated 10/31/12, and recorded on 11/09/12, in Record Book 1491, Page 470, in the Register's Office of Robertson County, Tennessee.

SAVING AND EXCEPTING that portion of the above-described property located in Simpson County, Kentucky conveyed from Jeremy A. Cole to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, dated 02/26/2014, filed 04/24/2014 and recorded in Book D309, Page 184, Simpson County, Kentucky records, as follows:

Parcel 52 Tract A

Being a tract of land lying in Simpson County along I-65 approximately 200 feet north of the state line with Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the existing right of way line being 124.05 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1884+72.11; thence with the southern property line N 81 degrees 50' 14" W 26.11 feet to a point being 150.00 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1884+69.24; thence with the proposed right of way as follows: N 14 degrees 28' 04" E 60.76 feet to a point being 150.00 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1885+30.00, thence N 11 degrees 46'02"E 266.69 feet to a point being 162.57 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1887+96.39; thence along the northern property line S 81 degrees 01'22"E 38.60 feet to a point being 124.14 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1888+00.09; thence along the existing right of way S 14 degrees 27'05"W 327.98 feet to the point of beginning.

The above described parcel contains 10,193 Square Feet.

It is understood between the parties hereto and made a covenant herein that the above described property is conveyed in fee simple.

Parcel 52 Tract B

Being a tract of land lying in Simpson County along I-65 approximately 200 feet north of the state line with Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the proposed right of way being 150.00 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1884+87.00; thence with the proposed construction easement as follows: N 80 degrees 06'22" W 25.08 feet to a point being 175.00 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1884+85.00, thence N 14 degrees 28'04" E 15.00 feet to a point being 175 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1885+00.00. thence N 75 degrees 31'56" W 42.00 feet to a point being 217.00 feet left of proposed centerline station 1885+00.00, thence N 10'43" E 40.11 feet to a point being 220.00 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1885+40.00, thence S 79 degrees 39'34" E 69.47 feet to a point in the proposed right of way being 150.71 feet left of proposed centerline station 1885+45.00; thence along the existing right of way as follows: S 11 degrees 46'02 W 15.02 feet to a point being 150.00 feet left of I-65 proposed centerline station 1885+30.00, thence S 14 degrees 28'04"W 43.00 feet to the point of beginning.

The above described parcel contains 3,261 Square Feet of Temporary Easement for building removal.

Being a portion of the property acquired by Jeremy A. Cole, by deed dated 06/28/2013 of record in Deed Book 304, page 137, in the Office of the Clerk of Simpson County, Kentucky.

The Simpson County Kentucky tax assessor shows that the majority of this property (including the residence) is located in Simpson County, Kentucky, but that the property is only taxed by Robertson County, Tennessee. No tax bill is payable to Simpson County for calendar year 2022. The Robertson County, Tennessee tax assessor identifies the property as â€œMap 13 Parcel 1â€, and all 2022 property taxes shall be paid by the purchaser.

NOTE: Sold free and clear of any and all judgment liens of the parties listed herein.

NOTE FURTHER: The property is sold subject to the following:

1. Easements, restrictions, and covenants of record;

2. Any state of facts that constitute an objection to title that might be disclosed by an accurate survey;

3. Lien of 2022 property taxes, not yet due and payable.

Said property shall be sold for the purpose of collecting an in rem judgment in favor of the plaintiff, in the amount of $120,376.26, with interest from and after date of judgment, at the rate of 3.25% per annum, plus attorney fees and Court costs.

TERMS OF SALE:

1. The purchaser will be required to pay ten percent (10%) down on date of sale, with the balance to be secured by a bond with good surety, which bond will bear interest from the date of sale at the rate of 3.25% per annum. Any surety must be approved by the Master Commissioner. ALL PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS SHOULD PLAN ON HAVING THE PERSON OR ENTITY WHO WILL ACT AS SURETY TO BE IN ATTENDANCE AT THE SALE. The balance of the sale price will be due within thirty (30) days from the date of sale.

2. Risk of loss shall pass to the purchaser at the close of the auction.

3. Possession of the subject property shall be given on delivery of the deed. The 2022 property taxes shall be paid by the purchaser.

4. This sale is subject to confirmation by the Simpson Circuit Court.

5. All announcements made on day of sale will take precedence over previous advertising.

This ________ day of June, 2022.

ROBERT YOUNG LINK

Master Commissioner

P. O. Box 474

Franklin, KY 42135

270-586-3283

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

A true copy of the foregoing was on this date mailed to the following:

Lori R. Leach, Esq.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

6725 Miami Ave., Ste. 202

Cincinnati, OH 45243

Jeremy A. Cole

6215 Lake Springs Rd.

Portland, TN 37148

Unknown Spouse of Jeremy A. Cole

6215 Lake Springs Rd.

Portland, TN 37148

File No.: 15-02575

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Brandt Jared Johnson and Keiko Renee Johnson executed a Deed of Trust to Homar R Ayers, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for EquiFirst Corporation, on April 5, 2007 and recorded on April 9, 2007 in Book 1183, Page 358, Instrument No. 178696 in the Office of the Register of Robertson County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM at 501 South Main Street, Room 100, Springfield, TN 37172 at the Robertson County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Robertson County, TN:

BEING Lot No. 52 on the Plan of Saddle Brooke Subdivision, Phase I, Section 2, of record in Plat Book 18, page 32, Register's Office for Robertson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description of said lot.

BEING the same property conveyed to BRANDT JARED JOHNSON and wife, KEIKO RENEE JOHNSON, by deed from H.J.W Builders, LLC, of record in Record Book 1183, page 356, Register's Office for Robertson County, Tennessee

The mailing address for said property is 315 Gallop Lane, Springfield, TN 37172

Street Address: 315 Gallop Lane, Springfield, TN 37172

Parcel Number: 092N B 00400 000092N

Current Owner: Brandt Jared Johnson and Keiko Renee Johnson

Other Interested Party(ies): EquiFirst Corporation

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. Â§ 7425 and/or Tennessee Code Â§ 67-1-1433.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive

Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149

Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2022-00084

As Required by

TCA Â§30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case No.: 74CH1-2022-CV-295

Estate of Mable Ruth Redferrin, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on June 22 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Mabel Ruth Redferrin, who died 1/28/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first

publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentâ€™s date of death.

Wanna Boyd, Executrix

Joe Harsh, Attorney for Estate

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk and Master

June 28, 2022 & July 5, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING CHANGES

The City of Cedar Hill will hold a Public Hearing at

its monthly meeting, July 18th at 5:00 P.M., to consider

the following zoning changes. This hearing will

be held in the Clubhouse, located beside City Hall.

Riley Brothers Land, LLC.: Rezone 3.81 acres

from AGR to R-20 on Buzzard Creek Road and Sory

Street.

For further information and review contact City of

Cedar Hill, Tennessee @ 615-696-4802

Cedar Hill Commission

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids must be received by 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 on the following

State Aid Road Project:

New Cut Road

For assistance with technical/product information contact Delvin Hester, Superintendent,

Robertson County Highway Department at (615) 384-2507. For assistance with bid procedures

contact Taylor Tomblin, Robertson County Finance Office at (615) 384-0202.

New Cut Road SA-74021 (4)

Item No. Description Quantity Unit Unit/Price Amount

411-01.10 ACS-HM Grade D 4440 TON

The Robertson County Highway Department will use a haul formula when determining

which supplier will be used for a specific project. The haul formula is as follows: $1.50 for

the 1st mile, $0.25 for each additional mile.

Special Provision Regarding Price Adjustment -The normal bid items in the bid covering

bituminous material shall remain the same, but the unit bid prices for these items will be

adjusted to compensate for increases and decreases in the bituminous material cost. The

“Basic Bituminous Material Index” for this contract is $745.42 per ton on Asphalt Cement

and is based on the current cost per ton FOB supplier’s terminal.

The mineral aggregate and asphalt shall meet state specifications with daily gradations run

on the mineral aggregate.

Note: All items are being bid FOB.

Note: This mix can have RAP but no more than 10%.

Note: No (RAS) will be included in this mix.

Note: 100 tons ACS-HM Grade “D” Mix included for intersection at SR-257 (Betts Road)

Note: The Hot Mix for this contract is being let under the QA guidelines with the exception

that the Producer, not the Contractor, will be responsible for running the tests and

filling out the daily reports required by T.D.O.T. on hot mix. The cost for this work by the

Producer will be included in the price bid for hot mix.

Note: This project is being let contingent upon State Aid Funds being available and cannot

be started until the Commissioner of Transportation has signed the contract.

Note: Any additives needed will be included in the unit price bid for hot mix.

Note: The local government will pay the contractor within three working days of having

received money from the State of Tennessee for this project.

Note: Robertson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any technicalities

or informalities, and to accept any bid deemed in the best interest of the County.

All bids will be considered in accordance with Title VI and without regard of age, sex, color,

creed, national origin, religious persuasion, marital status, political belief, or disability

that does not prohibit the performance of duty.

PO#1-31858

City of Greenbrier

PUBLIC HEARING

July 11, 2022

The following public hearing will take place at the

July 11, 2022 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

at 7:00 pm at Greenbrier City Hall:

1. Ordinance 22-11, an ordinance of the City

of Greenbrier, Tennessee, amending budget

ordinance 21-08 for the Fiscal Year beginning July

1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022.

2. Ordinance 22-12, an ordinance of the City

of Greenbrier, Tennessee, amending budget

ordinance 22-06 for the Fiscal Year beginning July

1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.

The public is invited to attend.

Stephanie Toland

City Recorder

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RECREATION CENTER

105 COLLEGE STREET

WHITE HOUSE, TN 37188

Project Number 217107

WOLD | HFR DESIGN, Inc.

214 Centerview Drive, Suite 300

P. O. Box 1974

Brentwood, TN 37024-1974

(615) 370-8500

Contact: Mr. Jared Brown; jbrown@hfrdesign.com

DESCRIPTION OF WORK:

Generally consisting of demolition, remodeling of existing space, and new construction;

site work, brick veneer, concrete masonry partitions, metal stud and gypsum

board partitions, interior finishes, and associated mechanical and electrical work;

approximately 70,800 sf; 2 stories.

TYPES OF BIDS REQUIRED:

Bids shall be on a lump sum basis; segregated bids will not be accepted.

TIME AND PLACE:

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 am, at first

floor lobby of Community Center.

Bids will be received by WOLD | HFR DESIGN, INC. at 105D College Street, Community

Center, Second Floor Board Room, White House, Tennessee, until 4:00 P.M.,

Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud.

EXAMINATION AND PROCUREMENT OF DOCUMENTS:

Bidding Documents may be obtained at the Architect/Engineer’s office upon depositing

the sum of $1,000.00 for one set of documents. Documents can only be

obtained by general contract and mechanical and electrical subcontract Bidders on

a deposit basis. Follow the Instructions to Bidders. Additional sets may be purchased

as indicated in Instructions to Bidders by contacting Jared Brown, WOLD |

HFR DESIGN, Inc.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect/Engineer’s office and at:

The FW Dodge Plan Room in Nashville, Tennessee

FW Dodge Scan Service

The Nashville Contractors Association; Nashville, Tennessee

INFORMATION ON APPLICABLE GOVERNING LAWS AND REGULATIONS:

Contracts for work under this bid will obligate the Contractor and subcontractors

not to discriminate in employment practices. Bidders shall submit a compliance

report in conformity with Executive Order No 11246.

BID SECURITY REFERENCES:

Bid security in the amount of five percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid.

Follow the Instructions to Bidders.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS:

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject Bids.

BIDDERS’ PRE-QUALIFICATIONS

Bidders are required to be licensed. Follow State Law.

BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN

Thursday, July 21, 2022 • 7:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of White

House, Tennessee, will meet in regular session on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The

meeting will take place at 7:00pm at the Billy S. Hobbs Community Center located

at 105-D College Street.

Public Hearings for this meeting are the following:

1. Resolution 22-08: A resolution adopting the Commercial Assessed Clean

Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) program within the City of White House.

2. Ordinance 22-11: An ordinance amending the Municipal Code Title 16,

Chapter 2 Street, Sidewalk, and Drainage Design Standards, Sections 16-234

and 16-235.

Once finalized, you can find the entire agenda online at our website,

https://www.whitehousetn.gov/BMA

Below are the Ordinances passed at the last Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

that was held on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

• Ordinance 22-08: An ordinance to adopt the annual budget for the fiscal year

beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

• Ordinance 22-09: An ordinance establishing the tax rate for the tax year 2022.

• Ordinance 22-10: An ordinance amending the Municipal Code Title 18, Chapter

3 Sewer Rates, Fees and Charges, Sections 18-301 and 18-302.

For a more detailed list and breakdown of other Resolutions and Ordinances, please

visit our website.

PUBLIC NOTICE

of the City of White House

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen of the City of White House, Tennessee,

will meet on Monday, July 18, 2022, for a study

session to discuss a Commercial Property Assessed

Clean Energy and Resiliency (C-PACER) program.

The meeting will take place at 6:00 pm at the Billy S.

Hobbs Community Center located at 105-D College

Street.

City of White House

PUBLIC NOTICE

The White House Library Board will meet on July 14th

at 7:00pm in the board room of the new Billy S. Hobbs

Municipal center, located at 105D College St.

CITY OF WHITE HOUSE

Meeting of the

Municipal Planning Commission

Monday, July 11, 2022 • 7:00 p.m.

Call to order:

Roll call:

Pledge of Allegiance:

Approval of meeting agenda:

Approval of prior minutes: from June 13, 2022 Meeting

Individual review of Agenda items:

Annual Election of Chairperson/Vice-Chairperson:

CONSENT AGENDA

Item # 1 The Parks-Phase 1A: Requests subdivision bond extension.

Item # 2 Summerlin Phase 7: Requests subdivision bond extension.

AGENDA

Item # 3 Legacy Farms-Phase 2/Wilson & Associates: Requests Final Plat

Approval for 125 single family lots. Property is referenced as Robertson

County Tax Map 95, Parcels 141 and 145. Property is zoned SRPUD,

Suburban Residential Planned Unit Development and is located at Pinson

Lane.

Owner: Forestar Real Estate Group, Inc.

Item # 4 Villages at Pinson/CEC: Requests Preliminary Plat Approval for 20 lots.

Property is referenced as Robertson County Tax Map 095, Parcel 229.00.

Property is zoned R-15, Medium Density Residential and is located at the

corner of Pleasant Grove Road and Pinson Lane.

Owner: Christopher Creek

|