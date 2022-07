The uncle of the suspected shooter who opened fire on a July 4th parade said there were "no warning signs" that the young man was about to carry out the attack. Robert Crimo III, 22, is accused of attacking an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, killing at least six people and injuring 30 others. His uncle, Paul Crimo, expressed his deep sympathies for the victims and said he was shocked that his nephew is the suspect.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO