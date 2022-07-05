‘Dirty Jobs’ Host Mike Rowe Hilariously Trolls British Friend in July 4th Post

Dirty Jobs star Mike Rowe fervently believes in grand Independence Day celebrations. He doesn’t celebrate “July 4th,” either, by the way. To him, calling the holiday “July 4th” would be like calling Christmas “December 25th,” which, of course, no one does.

For this year’s festivities, Rowe invited his friends to join him in observing the birthday of America, even those who honor a different red, white, and blue flag. Hilariously, however, America’s independence seemed to disagree with one British friend, in particular.

In a Twitter post, Mike Rowe described the incident. “This is Steve from Great Britain,” Rowe wrote. “He provided placemats with the Union Jack. We were discussing the appropriateness of this and he bit into something and chipped his tooth. The tooth is now wrapped in the Union Jack in his pocket. Happy Independence Day to everyone especially Steven.”

Below the caption is an image of Mike sitting next to his friend, Steven, who’s holding a torn Union Jack as he grins at the camera. Luckily for Steven, it appears all of his front teeth remain intact.

‘Dirty Jobs’ Star Mike Rowe Explains the Reasoning Behind the Return of His Series

From 2003 to 2012, Mike Rowe held the starring role in Dirty Jobs, a TV series following Rowe’s search for the toughest, strangest, and most disgusting jobs in America. Each episode features a different “dirty job,” which Mike Rowe then performs for the day.

Earlier this year, after a decade away from the series, Mike Rowe returned for the 9th season of Dirty Jobs. In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Today, Rowe explained the thought process behind bringing the show back after such a lengthy hiatus.

“Why is Dirty Jobs back on the air? Because we make sure the viewer sees the love and the joy in the work, not just the difficulty. We celebrate something that is not transactional. And look, I just personally believe that’s… We’ve arbitraged that out of the whole conversation.”

“We’re saying – look, all work has dignity,” he continued. “I’m the first guy to say that. But the way forward, the way up – you know, the way to go from rung to rung to rung is to increase your skills. And so if we don’t find a way to affirmatively reward and champion those skills, then I’m afraid our workforce is going to be horribly out of balance.”

“I don’t want to get out of my lane. But damn it, we need examples of happy, successful, prosperous people who wake up clean and come home dirty.”