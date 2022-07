In the Matter of the Estate of Gresdrough Vaughn Ivie, Jr., Deceased. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has filed by Cimany Ivie Stanfield on May 12, 2022, in the Probate Court of Marion County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within 30 days of the first date of publication of this notice or the same will be barred, by law. All claims must be filed in the Probate Court of Marion County, Alabama.

MARION COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO