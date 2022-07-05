ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

By Erica Knowles
 2 days ago
Shreveport, LA – Police officials said the fatal shooting occurred right before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It happened at Jewella Avenue and Meriwether Road. Shreveport Police Department officers responded...

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

