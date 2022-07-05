ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jamie Campbell Bower’s Most Shocking Comments About Playing Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’: ‘I Started to Become Quite Afraid’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrXz5_0gVXmOSV00
Jamie Campbell Bower. Tina Rowden/Netflix

Becoming one with Vecna. Jamie Campbell Bower has been candid about his Stranger Things journey — including the challenges that came with turning into the season 4 villain.

After the first half of the season hit Netflix, Bower opened up about how little he knew during the audition process. “I first got two sets of [script] sides, one from Primal Fear, and one from Hellraiser,” he told Variety in May 2022. “I had no idea what this character was. I wasn’t sent any material from the show.”

According to the actor, watching the series put the mysterious character into perspective for him.

“I went crazy for, like, two days. In my apartment, I put a picture of Will Byers [Noah Schnapp] in the middle, and then all the other characters around it, and then sort of made this Claire Danes-esque from Homeland mind-map of who I thought this person was,” he continued. “I stepped back from it after two days, and was like, ‘That feels kind of good.’ So I took a picture, and then I printed out all the pictures and put them in this little folder — and then I got a phone call saying Matt and Ross [Duffer] wanted to meet.”

From there, Bower showed the creators the vision he had for the role. “They were like, ‘This is literally perfect. Everything that you’ve gotten here is perfect. Your references are perfect. The inspiration is perfect. Do you mind if we show you some more visual references that we have and what we’re thinking, and tell you a little bit more about the character?’” he recalled. “I think, by that point, they knew I wasn’t completely insane.”

Two months later, viewers watched Vecna’s reign of terror reach its peak when he opened several gates into the Upside Down throughout Hawkins, Indiana. The shocking Volume 2 finale hinted that Vecna wasn’t finished attempting to take over the world. At the time, Bower noted that he was able to gain empathy for the character after playing him throughout season 4.

“Am I able to view him as a villain? I’m certainly able to view him as as a point of conflict. But in terms of, like, is he evil or villainous? I mean, I understand him, and I love him. And I relate to him,” he detailed to Variety in July 2022. “I just got a pain in my eyes as I was saying that — maybe I should shut up! Like, I understand him, and so I’m always gonna be on his side.”

Scroll down for everything Bower has said about bringing Vecna to life:

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Relating to Vecna: ‘I Understand Him and I Love Him’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. There’s no argument that Henry/One/Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is the villain of the “Stranger Things” Season 4 (and likely 5). But the actor doesn’t really look at it that way. In fact, Bower sees the character as the one with the most humanity. “He grew up in an environment where his father murdered a civilian and a civilian family on the orders of people he never knew, who were presenting themselves as these upstanding citizens,” he...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Us Weekly

Elon Musk Quietly Welcomed Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Weeks Before Daughter With Grimes Was Born

Quietly expanding his family. Elon Musk welcomed twins just weeks before his daughter with Grimes was born, according to reports. Insider published court documents on Wednesday, July 6, that state the Tesla CEO, 51, and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his Neuralink company, became the parents of twins in November 2021. The paperwork, which was filed in Austin, Texas, in April, petitioned the court to change their kids’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reports that their request was granted in May. Musk and Zilis have yet to publicly comment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Shocking#Vecna#Stranger Things#Film Star#Primal Fear#Variety
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single

Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Break Their Silence After the Drummer’s Hospitalization for ‘Severe, Life-Threatening Pancreatitis’

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are both breaking their silence on the Blink-182 drummer’s hospitalization. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," Barker, 46, said in a statement on Saturday, July 2, via Instagram Story. "But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ In Her New Relationship,’ Says She’s ‘Done’ With Tristan Thompson

Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests Competing in Summer 2022

It’s time to finally meet who will be competing on Big Brother 24 this summer!. CBS has released the names and photos of the newbies moving in for season 24. Among the players is a thrift store owner, a private chef, an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, a bus operator and more from all over the country. Two of the houseguests are originally from outside the U.S. in Nigeria and Brazil.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Watch Jamie Campbell Bower Voice Vecna Without His Scary Costume

The new season of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix, and it featured a whole new, terrifying villain. Vecna AKA Henry AKA One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and he might just be the show's scariest villain yet. In fact, it was revealed that most of the show's past horrors were created by the monster. There's been a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content featuring Bower in his Vecna costume, but a new video shared by the actor focuses more on the character's sinister voice.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

James Caan’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Actor’s 4 Marriages

James Caan sadly passed away on July 6, but the instantly recognizable actor enjoyed an iconic career in Hollywood. The actor rose to household-name status in the 1970s with the iconic role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. He was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, and an Oscar over the span of his remarkably versatile career. From a comedic role in Elf to an iconic role in TV’s Las Vegas to voice gigs in The Simpsons and Family Guy, James proved he was capable of just about any genre in acting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Channel Katie Holmes’ Summer Street Style With These Colorful Ballet Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Long before I worked for Us Weekly, I would pore through the glossy pages of the magazine looking for fashion inspo. Stars, they’re just like Us — only with a stylist and a slightly larger budget. Celebs have always been trendsetters, making a mark on pop culture with their choices on and off the red carpet. Whether it was Paris Hilton in Juicy Couture sweatsuits or Lindsay Lohan in Ugg boots, A-list street style was my form of a fashion show — and it still is!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

164K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy