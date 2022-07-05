ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

California man killed by illegal fireworks explosion

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06L2Jk_0gVXm6eg00

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Officials said that the fireworks that killed a man in California on the Fourth of July were illegal.

The victim, who has not been identified, was handling “suspected illegal, high-grade fireworks” when they exploded, Michael Chee, a Montebello city spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. Chee told the newspaper that the victim was found unconscious in his yard.

Montebello police told KTTV that the man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A neighbor who heard the explosion told KNBC, “This is so sad, this is so sad, to lose your life because of illegal fireworks.”

KTLA talked to a neighbor who said she is frequently frightened by loud fireworks being set off in the street.

The deadly accident came despite a crackdown on illegal fireworks and a statement from the Los Angeles City Attorney that urged residents not to use fireworks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

California girl struck by flying cellphone on Six Flags roller coaster, family says

VALENCIA, Calif. — A California girl is recovering from injuries after a flying cellphone struck her face while she was riding a roller coaster, her family said. According to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV, the incident occurred during the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Evie Evans, 8, of Riverside, was riding the Twisted Colossus when a loose cellphone hit her forehead, her mother, Della White, told the news outlets.
VALENCIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Trout, Ohtani, Betts, Turner to start All-Star Game in LA

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were voted to start as first-time All-Stars, finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting.
ANAHEIM, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy