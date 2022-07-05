Public Hearing – July 20, 2022

McLaren St. Luke’s, located in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 year years. As of this September, however, that service will end. The hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and deliveries will come to an end at the hospital between August 31 and September 30 of this year.

MAUMEE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO