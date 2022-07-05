Public Hearing – July 20, 2022

Businesses have no business in residential areas, one Bowling Green resident told City Council Tuesday evening. While national trends show many communities trying to integrate walkable neighborhood businesses in residential areas, David Wilson, of Eberly Avenue, said that is a “social experiment” that is unfair to residents. While...
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Tiffin swore in its acting mayor on Tuesday. Tiffin city council president Bridget Boyle said she is happy to fulfill the position for up to 30 days. However, she will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
PERRYSBURG — Several contractor mistakes have slowed progress on the water tower repainting project. The new estimated date for finishing the project has been pushed back at least two weeks. “It’s my understanding that the water tower contractor used the wrong color paint for the silhouettes, as per the...
Daniel Elskens, MD, a neurosurgeon who allegedly performed unnecessary spine surgeries while practicing at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Wash., is closing his practice at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio, according to the Sandusky Register. The June 8 report said Dr. Elskens, a surgeon with...
A former Bowling Green school, then used for art space and paranormal investigations, has reportedly been sold. Kelly Scheufler, co-founder of Fringe Paranormal, said the group was told by South Main Elementary’s new owner in June that its lease would not be renewed, and they had to vacate the property.
PERRYSBURG — A state agency is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Perrysburg restaurant last month. The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation, according to Jennifer Jarrell, deputy communications director for the Ohio Department of Commerce. At this time,...
GILBOA — Putnam County Recorder Lori Rayle died Sunday evening at the age of 61, less than two years into her term in office. Rayle took office last year after serving as a deputy recorder in Putnam County for 15 years under her predecessor Cathy Recker. She ran for the Recorder’s office as the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election, defeating Democratic nominee Dawn Maag. Her term began in January 2021 and was set to continue until 2025.
After nearly a year of construction work that included new electrical, a new roof, plus an upgraded exterior and interior design, the flag officers at the Port Clinton Yacht Club on the Portage River in downtown Port Clinton officially dedicated the “new” Port Clinton Yacht Club with the members last Saturday, June 25.
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois has saddened the entire country. In Port Clinton, Ohio, residents were celebrating their own Fourth of July parade. And while many there felt pain for those in Highland Park, they said they felt safe in their community.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All that road work you see on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale and Detroit Avenue in Toledo is headed to a courtroom later this month. The fight is over how much land the city of Toledo wants for the project. It’s road project that won’t just include roads but a bike path as well.
TONTOGANY – There is no paid law enforcement in the village and that is a concern to one Otsego Local Schools Board of Education member. Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Acting Superintendent Kevin O’Shea told the...
McLaren St. Luke’s, located in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 year years. As of this September, however, that service will end. The hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and deliveries will come to an end at the hospital between August 31 and September 30 of this year.
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire that destroyed a mobile home in rural Oak Harbor Sunday was ruled an arson, and the State Fire Marshal is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Around 10 p.m. on 8300 W. Genzman Rd., firefighters found the...
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Protests continue across the nation over the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v Wade, including right here in northwest Ohio. On Sunday, one local organizer decided to direct their frustration at a local church. On Lime City Rd. in Perrysburg, a group of protesters stood...
RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Did you see that eerie photo of a tree that seemed to be glowing from the inside out?. The social media post of a tree on fire in Ridgeville Corners, Henry County, popped up Tuesday as thunderstorms moved through northwest Ohio. The Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire...
Lucas County, Ohio – Two Lenawee County residents were involved in a fatal car crash in Lucas County Tuesday afternoon. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 44 year old woman from Metamora, Ohio who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a 37 year old Blissfield man who was driving a Ram 1500. A 31 year old Adrian resident was in the truck with the Blissfield man.
SANDUSKY – A 72-year-old Huron woman reported to Erie County Sheriff’s deputies that she lost $22,500 in scam where she was told that she need to pay the money in order get her grandson out of jail. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The waterfront walkway tucked right behind the Imagination Station and ProMedica's Headquarters offers a peaceful spot. But on the Fourth of July, the walking trail exploded with activity after Kelley Turner was beaten and thrown into the water by three young men around 8:40 p.m. They also stole his bike.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — One of the newest luxury homes on the market in northwest Ohio allows you to work on your jump shot without having to leave the house. The French chateau located at 3359 Riverwood Ct. in Perrysburg is a three-level home that overlooks the Maumee River. Among the amenities are an indoor basketball court and basement bar with a game room.
