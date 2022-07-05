ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Hearing – July 20, 2022

By Ballville Twp
ballville.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ballville Township Board of Zoning Appeals, public hearing July 20,...

www.ballville.org

bgindependentmedia.org

BG resident objects to ‘social experiment’ of integrating neighborhood businesses in residential areas

Businesses have no business in residential areas, one Bowling Green resident told City Council Tuesday evening. While national trends show many communities trying to integrate walkable neighborhood businesses in residential areas, David Wilson, of Eberly Avenue, said that is a “social experiment” that is unfair to residents. While...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin welcomes acting Mayor

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Tiffin swore in its acting mayor on Tuesday. Tiffin city council president Bridget Boyle said she is happy to fulfill the position for up to 30 days. However, she will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

Contractor errors delay Perrysburg water tower painting

PERRYSBURG — Several contractor mistakes have slowed progress on the water tower repainting project. The new estimated date for finishing the project has been pushed back at least two weeks. “It’s my understanding that the water tower contractor used the wrong color paint for the silhouettes, as per the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon named in Washington lawsuit closes Ohio practice

Daniel Elskens, MD, a neurosurgeon who allegedly performed unnecessary spine surgeries while practicing at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Wash., is closing his practice at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio, according to the Sandusky Register. The June 8 report said Dr. Elskens, a surgeon with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Fremont, OH
Government
City
Fremont, OH
Fremont, OH
Lifestyle
sent-trib.com

Ghost of a school, closed again: Visit South Main one more time

A former Bowling Green school, then used for art space and paranormal investigations, has reportedly been sold. Kelly Scheufler, co-founder of Fringe Paranormal, said the group was told by South Main Elementary’s new owner in June that its lease would not be renewed, and they had to vacate the property.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Social fire under investigation by state bureau: Cause has not been determined

PERRYSBURG — A state agency is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Perrysburg restaurant last month. The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation, according to Jennifer Jarrell, deputy communications director for the Ohio Department of Commerce. At this time,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Lima News

Putnam recorder dies while in office

GILBOA — Putnam County Recorder Lori Rayle died Sunday evening at the age of 61, less than two years into her term in office. Rayle took office last year after serving as a deputy recorder in Putnam County for 15 years under her predecessor Cathy Recker. She ran for the Recorder’s office as the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election, defeating Democratic nominee Dawn Maag. Her term began in January 2021 and was set to continue until 2025.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Beacon

Port Clinton Yacht Club celebrates $1.4 million renovation

After nearly a year of construction work that included new electrical, a new roof, plus an upgraded exterior and interior design, the flag officers at the Port Clinton Yacht Club on the Portage River in downtown Port Clinton officially dedicated the “new” Port Clinton Yacht Club with the members last Saturday, June 25.
PORT CLINTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Grooming
WTOL 11

Port Clinton residents react to Highland Park tragedy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois has saddened the entire country. In Port Clinton, Ohio, residents were celebrating their own Fourth of July parade. And while many there felt pain for those in Highland Park, they said they felt safe in their community.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Concerns about bike lanes on Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All that road work you see on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale and Detroit Avenue in Toledo is headed to a courtroom later this month. The fight is over how much land the city of Toledo wants for the project. It’s road project that won’t just include roads but a bike path as well.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Otsego board member wants teachers to be armed

TONTOGANY – There is no paid law enforcement in the village and that is a concern to one Otsego Local Schools Board of Education member. Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Acting Superintendent Kevin O’Shea told the...
TONTOGANY, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
toledoparent.com

Changes coming to McLaren St. Luke’s: Birth and labor services coming to an end

McLaren St. Luke’s, located in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 year years. As of this September, however, that service will end. The hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and deliveries will come to an end at the hospital between August 31 and September 30 of this year.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

$5000 reward offered in Ottawa Co. arson

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire that destroyed a mobile home in rural Oak Harbor Sunday was ruled an arson, and the State Fire Marshal is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Around 10 p.m. on 8300 W. Genzman Rd., firefighters found the...
OAK HARBOR, OH
WTOL 11

Group protests outside Cedar Creek over abortion issue

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Protests continue across the nation over the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v Wade, including right here in northwest Ohio. On Sunday, one local organizer decided to direct their frustration at a local church. On Lime City Rd. in Perrysburg, a group of protesters stood...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Residents Involved in Fatal Ohio Crash

Lucas County, Ohio – Two Lenawee County residents were involved in a fatal car crash in Lucas County Tuesday afternoon. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 44 year old woman from Metamora, Ohio who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a 37 year old Blissfield man who was driving a Ram 1500. A 31 year old Adrian resident was in the truck with the Blissfield man.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
huroninsider.com

Woman reports losing $22,500 in scam

SANDUSKY – A 72-year-old Huron woman reported to Erie County Sheriff’s deputies that she lost $22,500 in scam where she was told that she need to pay the money in order get her grandson out of jail. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Locals react to assault, robbery near the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio — The waterfront walkway tucked right behind the Imagination Station and ProMedica's Headquarters offers a peaceful spot. But on the Fourth of July, the walking trail exploded with activity after Kelley Turner was beaten and thrown into the water by three young men around 8:40 p.m. They also stole his bike.
MAUMEE, OH

