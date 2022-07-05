ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead

By MICHAEL TARM, KATHLEEN FOODY and STEPHEN GROVES
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JAUN_0gVXlP8D00
Shooting July Fourth Parade Members of the FBI's evidence response team remove personal belongings one day after a mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (AP) — The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15" to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.

More than 30 people were wounded in the attack, including one who died Tuesday, task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Covelli said.

The shooter spent several weeks planning the assault, Covelli said.

Authorities have not filed criminal charges.

Earlier in the day, FBI agents peeked into trash cans and under picnic blankets as they searched for more evidence at the site where the assailant opened fire. The shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of revelers fled in terror.

A day later, baby strollers, lawn chairs and other items left behind by panicked parade goers remained inside a wide police perimeter. Outside the police tape, some residents drove up to collect blankets and chairs they abandoned.

David Shapiro, 47, said the spray of gunfire quickly turned the parade into “chaos.”

“People didn’t know right away where the gunfire was coming from, whether the gunman was in front or behind you chasing you,” he said Tuesday as he retrieved a stroller and lawn chairs.

The shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

“It definitely hits a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown but it’s also right in front of you,” resident Ron Tuazon said as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday evening to retrieve chairs, blankets and a child’s bike that his family abandoned when the shooting began.

“It’s commonplace now,” Tuazon said. “We don’t blink any more. Until laws change, it’s going to be more of the same.”

A police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo III north of the shooting scene several hours after police released his photo and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said.

Authorities initially said Crimo, whose father once ran for mayor of Highland Park, was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day.

Among them was Nicolas Toledo, who was visiting his family in Illinois from Mexico. He was shot and died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

Police have not released details about the victims, but Toledo’s granddaughter told the Sun-Times that Toledo had spent most of his life in Morelos, Mexico. Xochil Toledo said she remembers looking over at her grandfather, who was in his late 70s, as a band passed them.

“He was so happy,” she said. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

Xochil Toledo said her father tried to shield her grandfather and was shot in the arm. Her boyfriend also was shot in the back and taken to a hospital.

Sundheim had spent decades on the staff at North Shore Congregation Israel, teaching at the congregation’s preschool and later coordinating events, “all of this with tireless dedication,” the congregation said in its statement announcing her death.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement said.

NorthShore University HealthSystem said it treated 39 people at four of its hospitals after the shooting. Nine people, ranging from 14 to 70, remain hospitalized Tuesday. One patient, a 69-year-old man, was in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. has seen 15 shootings where four or more people were killed, including the one in Highland Park, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database.

Scores of smaller-scale shootings in nearby Chicago also left eight people dead and 60 others wounded over the July 4 weekend.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said the gunman apparently fired from a rooftop where he was “very difficult to see.” He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building.

Covelli said Crimo legally purchased the gun in Illinois within the past year.

In 2013, Highland Park officials approved a ban on assault weapons and ammunition magazines of more than 10 rounds. A local doctor and the Illinois State Rifle Association quickly challenged the liberal suburb’s stance. The legal fight ended at the U.S. Supreme Court’s doorstep in 2015 when justices declined to hear the case and let the suburb’s restrictions remain in place.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

In one animated video since taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies “walking in darkness” as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance.

Federal agents were reviewing Crimo’s online profiles, and a preliminary examination of his internet history indicated that he had researched mass killings and had downloaded multiple photos depicting violent acts, including a beheading, a law enforcement official said.

The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Crimo’s father, Bob, a longtime deli owner, sought the mayor's office in 2019, calling himself “a person for the people.”

The community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s affluent North Shore has mansions and sprawling lakeside estates and was once home to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Shapiro, the Highland Park resident who fled the parade with his family, said his 2-year-old son woke up screaming later that night.

“He is too young to understand what happened. But he knows something bad happened,” Shapiro said. “That’s chilling.”

___

Foody reported from Chicago. Groves reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Associated Press writers Martha Irvine and Mike Householder in Highland Park; Mike Balsamo and Bernard Condon in New York; David Koenig in Dallas; Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia; Fabiola Sánchez in Monterrey, Mexico; and Jim Mustian in New Orleans contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Police Arrest Person Of Interest In 4th Of July Parade Shooting Near Chicago – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with arrest, 4:55 PM: Police have arrested a person of interest in the horrific Fourth shooting at a Fourth of July Parade near Chicago. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said in a news conference that officers initiated a traffic stop of the subject and “that subject did flee. A brief pursuit went on. Ultimately they were able to get the subject stopped … in Lake Forest. The subject was taken into custody without incident.” Jogman reiterated that “things are moving very quickly, as they do unfortunately.” Parade Shooting Person Of Interest Is Chicago-Area...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime#Fbi
CBS Denver

Arrest photos released of parents whose toddler died from fentanyl

Police in Colorado Springs on Friday released the mugshots of the parents of a toddler who died last year of exposure to fentanyl. The 15-month-old died in November. Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were arrested three weeks ago and now face charges of child abuse resulting in death. The toddler's name was Cairo Astacio and at the time of death authorities stated that both parents were found to be under the influence of fentanyl. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a prepared statement that he is "saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic." Vasquez called fentanyl a "devastating drug." Astacio is 36 and Kira Villalba is 29. Police are asking anyone who has more information that can help them with their ongoing investigation to contact them.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man on the lam charged in fatal south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old Twin Cities man who remains on the lam is now charged in a fatal shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.  Jashon Johnson, of Edina, is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in connection to the Monday killing on Stevens Avenue South, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. His girlfriend, Australia Washington, is also charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marcus Saunders. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson gunned down Saunders shortly after 1 p.m. as Saunders' two young children waited for him nearby. The mother of Saunders' children was with him, and told...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy