ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How David Harbour Dropped 80 Lbs for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: ‘Never Again’

By Cynthia Robinson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

David Harbour took off a significant amount of weight for season 4 of Stranger Things, but the journey wasn’t exactly an easy one.

“I lost about 80 pounds from season 3 — I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [season 4​​​​​​] I was around 190,” the actor, 47, told British GQ in an interview published Monday, July 4, adding how intermittent fasting and Pilates helped him shed the weight in eight months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0vBk_0gVXlJ5500
David Harbour. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I don’t think I’ll ever do that again,” the Black Widow star confessed. “I have this Santa Claus movie [Violent Night] coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good.”

Harbour plays Chief Jim Hopper on the popular Netflix series. For the fourth season, his character is locked up in a Soviet gulag, having survived an explosion at the end of season 3. The Newsroom actor wanted to realistically portray Hopper’s expected physique after spending months at the gulag, which was filmed on location at an ex-Nazi prison in Lithuania.

In addition to dropping the weight, Harbour tapped into his deepest fears of imprisonment for the most accurate portrayal.

“I often have dreams of going to prison,” the New York native told the outlet. “I know Freud has some kind of interpretation of that. But [whether it’s] artistically, or relationship-wise, or a lack of funds. Imprisonment is always my biggest fear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJaOw_0gVXlJ5500
David Harbour as Sheriff Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things.’ Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Suicide Squad actor also discussed failure as one of the biggest fears he’s faced. Following the massive success of Stranger Things, Harbour was tapped to play the titular demon in Hellboy — a reboot of Guillermo del Toro’s adaptations, which were already hugely popular. The 2019 flick tanked at the box office and was panned by critics.

“It was a very difficult experience because I wanted a lot out of it. I really like [Mike Mignola, Hellboy creator], I like that character,” he shared. “And then immediately when it began, even when it was announced, I realized that people did not want that character reinvented. I was very naive and optimistic about what we were going to do.”

The Emmy nominated actor added that when the film was released in theaters, he knew it was going to bomb. That’s when he called Ryan Reynolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAcdg_0gVXlJ5500
David Harbour as Sheriff Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things.’ Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“I know him a little bit. I called him and I was like, ‘Hey man, I just need to know something,’” he revealed. “‘You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the f–k is that like, because I think I’m going to hit that right now. Am I gonna be ok? Am I gonna survive this?’”

Reynolds, for his part, was “sweet” about it, granting the comfort Harbour needed at the time.

As for the success of Stranger Things, the Q-Force actor has nothing to worry about. According to Netflix, the first part of season 4 had the largest English-language TV opening ever. Volume 2 was just as big a hit, apparently crashing the streaming giant on Friday, July 1, upon its release, per Variety.

It’s currently unclear when season 5 — the final season of the series — will air as filming has not yet begun.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Freud
Person
Mike Mignola
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Never Again#British#Soviet
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown Settles ‘Stranger Things’ Debate About Whether Eleven Created The Upside Down

Millie Bobby Brown practically grew up in front of the world. The Stranger Things star, 18, began playing Eleven when she was, well…11. And her character is absolutely pivotal. In fact, Eleven has so many mysterious powers that she wields so dramatically, that it’s led to a hot debate among fans of the wildly popular series. Did younger Eleven actually create the Upside Down –that terrifying alternate universe into which childhood friend Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) descended in Season 1?
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

164K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy