Pamela Thu-Madsen, 61, of Glenwood Formerly of Graettinger

Services for 55-year-old Chad Wolthuizen of Sanborn will be Monday, July 11th at 10:30 AM at First Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will be at Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn on Sunday, July 10th from 3 PM to 5 PM. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services for 96-year-old Katy Vander Velde of Sanborn will be Friday, July 8th, at 11 a.m. at Christian Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 91-year-old LaVonne Kness of Spirit Lake will be Friday, July 8th, at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge...
Memorial services for 89-year-old Marilyn Meyer of Everly will be Saturday, July 9th, at 1 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Brayton. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
This summer BIG Country 107.7 and 102.5 and 1240 AM KICD will be touring local County Fairs throughout the broadcast area – sponsored by C-S Agrow Service and Cooperative Energy!. Be listening for LIVE reports from the following County Fairs…. Buena Vista in Alta – July 7-11th. Pocahontas...
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council adopted their ordinance banning parking in city right of ways with only one vote against at Tuesday’s meeting. Councilman Roy Gage voted no as he believes the issue can be resolved by enforcing the current code. The council praised City...
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A date has been set for the sentencing of the woman found guilty of the murder of Angel Bastman in Lake Park in 2020. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft last month, several weeks after undergoing a nearly week long trial in Dickinson County Court that had prosecutors attempting to prove she was responsible for Bastman’s strangulation death.
Estherville, IA (KICD)—We are continuing to learn more about what was happening with the severe storms that moved through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening including a brief tornado touchdown in Emmet County. We first got photos of a very distinct funnel cloud from west of Estherville on Tuesday...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
Services for 21-year-old Kyle Rehm of Graettinger will be Saturday, July 2nd, at 8 p.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home and continue Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the Graettinger Little League Ball Fields. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The new President of the Spencer Area Activity Center went to the city council Tuesday night to ask for the city’s annual contribution. The council approved Dan Jorgenson’s request for twelve thousand 500 dollars. He says that and a matching contribution from the Clay County board of supervisors will about cover utilities and maintenance for a year.
Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Fort Madison, IA (Radio Iowa)—A man convicted for playing a role in a 1960s crime spree through Northern Iowa has died in prison. Court records show Elvin Gilroy was one of four men to escape from a Central Minnesota prison in June 1969 before the group stole multiple vehicles, made their way to the local area and robbed grocery stores in Spirit Lake and Algona along with a filling station in Emmetsburg. The manager of the Algona store was apparently shot during incident and died from his injuries several days later.
Comments / 0