Pamela Thu-Madsen, 61, of Glenwood Formerly of Graettinger

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO