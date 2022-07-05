ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Is the Talk of Twitter

By Amber Dowling
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of waiting to see what happened next in the Upside Down, viewers catapulted “Stranger Things” to the top...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Marie Claire

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Everything We Know

Note: This post has no spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 (opens in new tab). It will be updated on Tuesday, July 5, to give readers the weekend to watch the new episodes. After six years of '80s adventures (minus a three year pandemic delay), we are facing...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Might Not Have Time for Steve's Love Life

The entirety of Stranger Things Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix with Volume 2 hitting the streamer in the early hours of July 1. The fourth installment of the epic sci-fi series is unlike its predecessors in a seemingly endless variety of ways — from its hefty length to the abject destruction that comes to Hawkins and our heroes through this finale. It wasn't all doom and gloom though, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer still managed to weave several moments of levity, triumph, and yes even romance into Season 4's epic scope.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Natalie Portman: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Visually Stunning Scene in Best Buy Parking Lot

Natalie Portman told Entertainment Weekly that “Thor: Love and Thunder” has one of the most visually stunning scenes she’s ever seen on film, and it just so happens to have been shot in a random Best Buy parking lot. How’s that for movie magic? The “Black Swan” Oscar winner isn’t revealing just yet which scene in the film it is, but she said she can’t watch the movie without being reminded of Best Buy.
MOVIES
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things star says he’s discussed ways for dead character to return

The actor who became the latest Stranger Things character to be written off the show says he has discussed a way of his character returning.Netflix’s hit sci-fi series released the final two episodes of its fourth season on Friday (1 July).Spoilers follow for the Stranger Things season four finale...In the feature-length finale of season four, Joseph Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson, sacrificed himself in the Upside Down, becoming the latest Stranger Things character to meet a grisly end.However, in an interview with Radio Times, Quinn revealed he had discussed a potential return with co-star Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington).“Me...
MOVIES
Distractify

The Stage Is Already Set for the Final Fight in 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things on Netflix. The final battle for Hawkins, Ind. is on the horizon in Stranger Things. The wildly popular Netflix series began streaming its fourth season in two parts between May and July 2022. The latest season is a culmination of everything Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends have been through in their fight against the monstrous denizens of the Upside Down. Appropriately, Stranger Things 5 looks to capitalize on the hype.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things 4 becomes second Netflix title to cross 1 billion hours viewed in 28 days

Stranger Things’s fourth season has become the second original title in Netflix’s history to surpass 1 billion hours viewed in the first four weeks of release. Before this, the only series to have earned this distinction was the Korean thriller Squid Game.Squid Game still holds the record for the most hours viewed within 28 days of release, having amassed a staggering 1.65 billion hours, per Netflix’s own metrics.With 1.15 billion total hours viewed within its first 28 days of availability, Stranger Things 4 has become the first English-language series to pass the milestone.Stranger Things’s fourth season was released in...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Johnny Depp’s Next Film Is Not Financed by Netflix, but Will Stream on Netflix in France

Johnny Depp’s return to acting following his defamation trial against Amber Heard is not being backed by Netflix. Bloomberg reported that the Depp-starring French movie “La Favorite” is receiving “financial backing” from Netflix, but a source close to the streaming giant told Variety this reporting is not true. Netflix is not financing the movie but has licensed the film to stream in France only after it completes the country’s 15-month theatrical window. The film is not a Netflix original.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Stranger Things creators are making a Death Note show for Netflix

The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.
TV SERIES

