Detours will be used during East Broad Avenue sidewalk construction

ALBANY — Starting Wednesday, the westbound lane of the 2000 block of East Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays due to SPLOST VII sidewalk construction, Albany officials announced.

The work will be done during the weekdays, and East Broad Avenue will be open at night and on weekends.

Detours will be set up during the course of the construction using Loftus Drive, Keystone Avenue and Monarch Drive.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Motorists also are urged to use caution, as the SPLOST VII sidewalk construction progresses west and detour routes change.

The construction area will start at School Street and continue to East Road. The area will be blocked during the scheduled weekday hours until the work is completed.