Detours will be used during East Broad Avenue sidewalk construction

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

ALBANY — Starting Wednesday, the westbound lane of the 2000 block of East Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays due to SPLOST VII sidewalk construction, Albany officials announced.

The work will be done during the weekdays, and East Broad Avenue will be open at night and on weekends.

Detours will be set up during the course of the construction using Loftus Drive, Keystone Avenue and Monarch Drive.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Motorists also are urged to use caution, as the SPLOST VII sidewalk construction progresses west and detour routes change.

The construction area will start at School Street and continue to East Road. The area will be blocked during the scheduled weekday hours until the work is completed.

Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit makes multiple arrests

ALBANY — Executing search warrants at three separate locations, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit seized drugs, guns and cash and made four arrests in operations this week, according to Drug Unit Maj. Ryan Ward. ADDU members executed search warrants Tuesday at 911 North Slappey Blvd. (D&K Auto Sales, D&K Tax...
Albany Tech expands opportunities for individuals leaving high school prior to graduation

ALBANY — Through a special initiative with the Technical College System of Georgia, Albany Technical College announced Thursday a new opportunity for individuals who leave high school without a credential. This new initiative, called the Dual Achievement Program, is designed for individuals ages 16-21 who have officially withdrawn from high school and have met certain high school course requirements.
