ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: What Malik Benson commitment means for Alabama

By TouchdownAlabama.com
tdalabamamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalik Benson announced his commitment to Alabama football Tuesday via...

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: How Peter Woods committing to Clemson impacts Alabama football

Peter Woods announced his commitment to Clemson over Alabama football Friday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of how Woods’ decision will impact Alabama’s 2023 recruiting efforts in a video. The video can be streamed above.
CLEMSON, SC
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DB Elliot Washington flips commitment from Alabama to Penn State

Elliot Washington flipped his commitment from Alabama to Penn State Friday. Washington attends Venice High School in Venice, Florida, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He was the first 2023 prospect to commit to Alabama. The Florida product’s de-commitment leaves the Crimson Tide with ten 2023 commits and multiple defensive back pledges in Tony Mitchell, Jahil Hurley and Brayson Hubbard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Alabama Athletes at the World Games

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide. Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jalen Hale announces top three

Alabama football’s four-star wide receiver target, Jalen Hale announced his top three schools Thursday. Hale attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas. He previously released a top five, and Alabama was included. The Texas product has now narrowed his top five down to a top three, and he has Georgia, Texas and the Crimson Tide as his remaining choices.
LONGVIEW, TX
tdalabamamag.com

Steve Sarkisian remembers Nick Saban ‘ass-chewing’ from Alabama days

Nick Saban runs a tight ship at Alabama where no one is safe from receiving his famous “ass-chewings.”. Not even his coaching staff. The team’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding has jokingly shared several stories over the years about when Saban wasn’t too pleased with a decision he made. The term was first made famous amongst the fanbase by former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin who was on the receiving end multiple times.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
apr.org

Local softball standout to compete in hometown World Games

The World Games are underway in Birmingham after a year-long delay due to COVID-19. The competition was originally scheduled for July of last year. That date was moved to this year after the Olympic Games were delayed. Haylie McCleney is on the USA Softball team. She is the first Alabama-born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
99.9 KTDY

Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Governor Issues Secondary Flags Half-Staff Order

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math.

Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Body recovered from Tuscaloosa creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police confirm a body was recovered from Hurricane Creek Friday morning. According to the TPD, a man walking his dog discovered a person deceased in the water around 7:15 a.m. No information is currently available regarding the victim’s identity or if foul play was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy