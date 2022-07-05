WATCH: What Malik Benson commitment means for Alabama

Peter Woods announced his commitment to Clemson over Alabama football Friday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of how Woods’ decision will impact Alabama’s 2023 recruiting efforts in a video. The video can be streamed above.
Elliot Washington flipped his commitment from Alabama to Penn State Friday. Washington attends Venice High School in Venice, Florida, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He was the first 2023 prospect to commit to Alabama. The Florida product’s de-commitment leaves the Crimson Tide with ten 2023 commits and multiple defensive back pledges in Tony Mitchell, Jahil Hurley and Brayson Hubbard.
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide. Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes...
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o is preparing for a monster final season in Tuscaloosa this fall. The senior showed off some of his offseason workout as he looks to take another leap in the Crimson Tide’s defensive system in 2022. After spending the first two seasons of his...
The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
Alabama football’s four-star wide receiver target, Jalen Hale announced his top three schools Thursday. Hale attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas. He previously released a top five, and Alabama was included. The Texas product has now narrowed his top five down to a top three, and he has Georgia, Texas and the Crimson Tide as his remaining choices.
Nick Saban runs a tight ship at Alabama where no one is safe from receiving his famous “ass-chewings.”. Not even his coaching staff. The team’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding has jokingly shared several stories over the years about when Saban wasn’t too pleased with a decision he made. The term was first made famous amongst the fanbase by former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin who was on the receiving end multiple times.
The World Games are underway in Birmingham after a year-long delay due to COVID-19. The competition was originally scheduled for July of last year. That date was moved to this year after the Olympic Games were delayed. Haylie McCleney is on the USA Softball team. She is the first Alabama-born...
Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday July 6th the Governor issues a directive to fly flags half-staff following a presidential order. She has now ordered a state wide directive for the same dates. On July 7th she directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, July 8 to honor Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was recently killed in the line of duty. She also stated “On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and law enforcement officers. Deputy Johnson will forever be remembered as a hero.”
With the Alabama summer heat on the rise, you’ve probably noticed an increase on your utility bill. It’s no secret that hot weather can put a strain on your home’s heating & cooling system, but did you know that there are lots of simple steps you can take to save on your utility bill?
Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chasers Sports Grill, a bar and grill located on 24th Street North in Birmingham, will temporarily close, it announced Thursday, citing difficulty operating during the World Games. “Due to the World Games, all of our entrances have been blocked off,” the establishment posted on social...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of Emergency during The World Games 2022. A City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement: The action by the Birmingham City Council allows the City to streamline...
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Customers of Birmingham Water Works pay more for their water than most customers in the 10 largest cities in Alabama, based on a survey of water rates by the Lede. Only customers in Montgomery pay more.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police confirm a body was recovered from Hurricane Creek Friday morning. According to the TPD, a man walking his dog discovered a person deceased in the water around 7:15 a.m. No information is currently available regarding the victim’s identity or if foul play was...
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Justin Stewart can still remember raising chickens with his younger brother. He can remember — when they were young, maybe 4 or 5-years-old — jumping on the trampoline with him, laughing together. But that, Stewart said, was a long time ago: before his younger brother spent his 14th birthday in […]
(MONTGOMERY) – Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the following statement concerning the criminal record of the shooter responsible for taking the life of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson, on June 30, 2022. “In the days since the death of Bibb County Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson, my Office has...
An Irondale city councilor single-handedly tanked a proposal to have Irondale police officers provide support for the World Games because the proposed agreement with Birmingham included language that the city would not discriminate based on gender identity. “We are not mandating to do that. That is Birmingham policy, that is...
