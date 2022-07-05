Notice of Completion

Mrs. Cleta Mae Crowe Weeks, 86, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Diversicare Nursing Facility of Winfield. Mrs. Weeks was born on April 16, 1936, to Willie and Emma Tesney Crowe. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Guin. Mrs. Weeks spent much of her life as a home maker, taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, going to yard sales, and doing word search puzzles in her spare time; often racing one of the grandchildren to see who could finish the quickest. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends.
