Gadsden, AL

Notice of Completion

By Editorial
 2 days ago

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that...

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Winfield at City Hall, 111 Bankhead Hwy, Winfield, AL 35594, until 2:00 PM, CST July 25, 2022 for PROJECT: Storm Damage Renovations to the Antique Mall Building. 1066 US Highway 43, Winfield, AL 35594 at which time and place they will...
WINFIELD, AL
Third Dollar General coming to Hamilton

HAMILTON — A third Dollar General store is making its way to Hamilton as construction has begun on Bexar Avenue East for a new location. While many in Hamilton believed this to be a new Dollar General Market, which offers more produce and grocery items compared to a typical Dollar General, Dollar General Corporation Public Relations informed the Journal Record this new location will be a traditional Dollar General.
HAMILTON, AL
Guin originally called Caudle

GUIN — Guin was only a railroad stop on the Kansas City, Memphis and Birmingham railroad in a town called Caudle in 1887. Within two years, Caudle no longer existed. It’s name changed to Guin, and it grew rapidly into a larger town. Caudle established first - Caudle...
GUIN, AL
Notice of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Matter of the Estate of Gresdrough Vaughn Ivie, Jr., Deceased. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has filed by Cimany Ivie Stanfield on May 12, 2022, in the Probate Court of Marion County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within 30 days of the first date of publication of this notice or the same will be barred, by law. All claims must be filed in the Probate Court of Marion County, Alabama.
MARION COUNTY, AL
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HATTIE FAYE PAGE, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary upon the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of June, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Vick, Judge of the Probate Court of Marion County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.
MARION COUNTY, AL
Hershel Ray Bailey

Hershel Ray Bailey, 66, of Double Springs, passed away on June 18, 2022, at his residence. The funeral service was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Hamilton Funeral Home. 161 Falcon Circle. Hamilton, Ala. 35570. 205-921-3197.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
World Championships call Cunningham

EUGENE, ORE. — Winfield native Trey Cunningham is second in the nation in hurdles after the U.S. Track and Field Championships on Tuesday, June 26. Cunningham finished in 13.08 seconds. Last year, Cunningham competed in the Olympic trials, missing out on a trip to Tokyo by less than a...
EUGENE, OR
Cleta Mae Crowe Weeks

Mrs. Cleta Mae Crowe Weeks, 86, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Diversicare Nursing Facility of Winfield. Mrs. Weeks was born on April 16, 1936, to Willie and Emma Tesney Crowe. She was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Guin. Mrs. Weeks spent much of her life as a home maker, taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, going to yard sales, and doing word search puzzles in her spare time; often racing one of the grandchildren to see who could finish the quickest. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her family and friends.
WINFIELD, AL
Sharon LeJeune Hullett

Mrs. Sharon LeJeune Hullett, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Mrs. Hullett was born on July 5, 1946, to Robert and Myrtle McFarland Wilson. She was a member of the Shepherds Field Church and was an avid reader. Mrs. Hullett attended the University of North Alabama where she received a master’s degree in education. After college, Ms. Hullett pursued her career as a math teacher at Winfield City High School and Bevill State Community College where she later retired after over thirty years of service.
WINFIELD, AL

