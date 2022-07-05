Notice of Completion

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HATTIE FAYE PAGE, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary upon the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of June, 2022, by the Honorable Paige Vick, Judge of the Probate Court of Marion County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.

MARION COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO