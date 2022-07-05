2022 Barbasol Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
The now-co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour returns to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
One week before the British Open, two tournaments co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are on the schedule. The Barbasol Championship is the stateside event, returning to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.
Some 50 DP World Tour players will be in the field alongside PGA Tour regulars. Past champions Jim Herman (2019), Grayson Murray (2017) and Aaron Baddeley (2016) are scheduled to compete at the event, which awards 300 FedEx Cup points to the winner.
Purse
The Barbasol Championship purse is $3.7 million, with the winner earning $666,000.
Full Field
156 players
Atwal, Arjun
Baddeley, Aaron
Bae, Sangmoon
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Beljan, Charlie
Bjerregaard, Lucas
Blixt, Jonas
Bohn, Jason
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob +
Brown, Scott
Brun, Julien
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Cañizares, Alejandro
Chalmers, Greg
Chappell, Kevin
Cockerill, Aaron
Coetzee, George
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
Davis, Brian
Drewitt, Brett
Drysdale, David
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt
Flavin, Patrick
Gainey, Tommy
Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Geary, Josh
Gligic, Michael
Gómez, Fabián
Gotterup, Christopher
Gouveia, Ricardo
Green, Gavin Kyle
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hanna, Chase
Harris, Matt +
Hearn, David
Hebert, Benjamin
Helligkilde, Marcus
Henry, J.J. +
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hubbard, Mark
Huge, Maclain *
Huh, John
Jamieson, Scott
Johnson, Richard S.
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kizzire, Patton
Kjeldsen, Søren
Knous, Jim
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kofstad, Espen
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lebioda, Hank
Lemke, Niklas
León, Hugo
Lewis, Tom
Lingmerth, David
Long, Hurly
Lorenzo-Vera, Michael
Lower, Justin
Martin, Ben
McEvoy, Richard
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McNeill, George
Merrick, John
Moller, Niklas Norgaard
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Murray, Grayson
Nemecz, Lukas
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
O'Hair, Sean
Paisley, Chris
Paratore, Renato
Paul, Yannik
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Petronzio, Nathan *
Pigem, Carlos
Points, D.A.
Porteous, Garrick
Porteous, Haydn
Potter, Jr., Ted
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Romero, Andres +
Roussel, Robin
Ryder, Sam
Schmid, Matti
Schneider, Marcel
Seiffert, Chase
Shindler, Conrad +
Siem, Marcel
Sigg, Greyson
Sjöholm, Joel
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smotherman, Austin
Stadler, Kevin
Stallings Jr., Stephen +
Stalter, Joel
Stephens, Andrew #
Sterne, Richard
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suri, Julian
Svensson, Adam
Tabuena, Miguel +
Tarrio, Santiago
Taylor, Vaughn
Teater, Josh +
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uresti, Omar
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Villegas, Camilo
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Walters, Justin
Werenski, Richy
Wetterich, Daniel *
Whaley, Vince
Whitnell, Dale
Wiebe, Gunner *
Wilson, Andrew
Wilson, Oliver
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Dylan
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
