2022 Barbasol Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

One week before the British Open, two tournaments co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are on the schedule. The Barbasol Championship is the stateside event, returning to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

Some 50 DP World Tour players will be in the field alongside PGA Tour regulars. Past champions Jim Herman (2019), Grayson Murray (2017) and Aaron Baddeley (2016) are scheduled to compete at the event, which awards 300 FedEx Cup points to the winner.

Purse

The Barbasol Championship purse is $3.7 million, with the winner earning $666,000.

Full Field

156 players

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Beljan, Charlie

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Blixt, Jonas

Bohn, Jason

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob +

Brown, Scott

Brun, Julien

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cañizares, Alejandro

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Cockerill, Aaron

Coetzee, George

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Davis, Brian

Drewitt, Brett

Drysdale, David

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Flavin, Patrick

Gainey, Tommy

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Geary, Josh

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Gotterup, Christopher

Gouveia, Ricardo

Green, Gavin Kyle

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hanna, Chase

Harris, Matt +

Hearn, David

Hebert, Benjamin

Helligkilde, Marcus

Henry, J.J. +

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hubbard, Mark

Huge, Maclain *

Huh, John

Jamieson, Scott

Johnson, Richard S.

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kizzire, Patton

Kjeldsen, Søren

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kofstad, Espen

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lebioda, Hank

Lemke, Niklas

León, Hugo

Lewis, Tom

Lingmerth, David

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Michael

Lower, Justin

Martin, Ben

McEvoy, Richard

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNeill, George

Merrick, John

Moller, Niklas Norgaard

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

Nemecz, Lukas

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

O'Hair, Sean

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Petronzio, Nathan *

Pigem, Carlos

Points, D.A.

Porteous, Garrick

Porteous, Haydn

Potter, Jr., Ted

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Romero, Andres +

Roussel, Robin

Ryder, Sam

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Seiffert, Chase

Shindler, Conrad +

Siem, Marcel

Sigg, Greyson

Sjöholm, Joel

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smotherman, Austin

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings Jr., Stephen +

Stalter, Joel

Stephens, Andrew #

Sterne, Richard

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suri, Julian

Svensson, Adam

Tabuena, Miguel +

Tarrio, Santiago

Taylor, Vaughn

Teater, Josh +

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uresti, Omar

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Werenski, Richy

Wetterich, Daniel *

Whaley, Vince

Whitnell, Dale

Wiebe, Gunner *

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion