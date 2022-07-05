ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Barbasol Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CzUSe_0gVXjrir00

The now-co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour returns to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

One week before the British Open, two tournaments co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are on the schedule. The Barbasol Championship is the stateside event, returning to Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.

Some 50 DP World Tour players will be in the field alongside PGA Tour regulars. Past champions Jim Herman (2019), Grayson Murray (2017) and Aaron Baddeley (2016) are scheduled to compete at the event, which awards 300 FedEx Cup points to the winner.

Purse

The Barbasol Championship purse is $3.7 million, with the winner earning $666,000.

Full Field

156 players

Atwal, Arjun
Baddeley, Aaron
Bae, Sangmoon
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Ricky
Beljan, Charlie
Bjerregaard, Lucas
Blixt, Jonas
Bohn, Jason
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob +
Brown, Scott
Brun, Julien
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Byrd, Jonathan
Cañizares, Alejandro
Chalmers, Greg
Chappell, Kevin
Cockerill, Aaron
Coetzee, George
Cook, Austin
Crane, Ben
Creel, Joshua
Davis, Brian
Drewitt, Brett
Drysdale, David
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Ernst, Derek
Every, Matt
Flavin, Patrick
Gainey, Tommy
Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
Garnett, Brice
Garrigus, Robert
Geary, Josh
Gligic, Michael
Gómez, Fabián
Gotterup, Christopher
Gouveia, Ricardo
Green, Gavin Kyle
Gutschewski, Scott
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hanna, Chase
Harris, Matt +
Hearn, David
Hebert, Benjamin
Helligkilde, Marcus
Henry, J.J. +
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgs, Harry
Hoag, Bo
Hodges, Lee
Hubbard, Mark
Huge, Maclain *
Huh, John
Jamieson, Scott
Johnson, Richard S.
Kang, Sung
Kim, Michael
Kizzire, Patton
Kjeldsen, Søren
Knous, Jim
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kofstad, Espen
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Lebioda, Hank
Lemke, Niklas
León, Hugo
Lewis, Tom
Lingmerth, David
Long, Hurly
Lorenzo-Vera, Michael
Lower, Justin
Martin, Ben
McEvoy, Richard
McGirt, William
McGreevy, Max
McNeill, George
Merrick, John
Moller, Niklas Norgaard
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Murray, Grayson
Nemecz, Lukas
Noh, Seung-Yul
Norlander, Henrik
O'Hair, Sean
Paisley, Chris
Paratore, Renato
Paul, Yannik
Pendrith, Taylor
Percy, Cameron
Petronzio, Nathan *
Pigem, Carlos
Points, D.A.
Porteous, Garrick
Porteous, Haydn
Potter, Jr., Ted
Redman, Doc
Reeves, Seth
Romero, Andres +
Roussel, Robin
Ryder, Sam
Schmid, Matti
Schneider, Marcel
Seiffert, Chase
Shindler, Conrad +
Siem, Marcel
Sigg, Greyson
Sjöholm, Joel
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smotherman, Austin
Stadler, Kevin
Stallings Jr., Stephen +
Stalter, Joel
Stephens, Andrew #
Sterne, Richard
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Suri, Julian
Svensson, Adam
Tabuena, Miguel +
Tarrio, Santiago
Taylor, Vaughn
Teater, Josh +
Thompson, Curtis
Thompson, Michael
Trahan, D.J.
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Uresti, Omar
van der Walt, Dawie
Van Pelt, Bo
Villegas, Camilo
Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
Walters, Justin
Werenski, Richy
Wetterich, Daniel *
Whaley, Vince
Whitnell, Dale
Wiebe, Gunner *
Wilson, Andrew
Wilson, Oliver
Wolfe, Jared
Wu, Dylan

* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion

Comments / 5

Related
ESPN

Alex Cejka shoots 64, leads Senior Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio -- Alex Cejka birdied two of the final three holes for a 6-under 64 and a 2-stroke lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Cejka birdied the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to cap a bogey-free round on Firestone Country Club's South Course. "I drove the ball...
AKRON, OH
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: R&A announces record prize money payout St. Andrews

Given the actions taken by the powers that be earlier this year at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, there was little surprise in Friday’s announcement that the R&A is increasing the prize money payout for next week’s 150th Open Championship. The only question was by how much.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
GolfWRX

Max Homa WITB 2022 (July)

Max Homa what’s in the bag accurate as of the Genesis Scottish Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees, A1) 3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees @ 15.75 degrees, 0.75 degree flat lie, C4) 5-wood: Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees @ 20.25 degrees, 0.75 degree flat...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Daniel Berger withdraws due to back injury

Injury caused Daniel Berger to pull out of last week’s John Deere Classic. Now it has cost him a start in the final men’s major championship of 2022. On Friday, the R&A announced that Berger had withdrawn from the 150th Open, citing a bad back. Replacing Berger in the field at the Old Course at St. Andrews is PGA Tour rookie Sahith Theegala.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Justin Martin
Golf Digest

Aon Risk Reward Challenge Coming Down to Wire on PGA Tour

PGA TOUR players have a lot on the line at the Genesis Scottish Open — a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour — as they will be playing for the country's national title. Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel are competing for even bigger stakes at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. All are currently among the top players vying for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title. With just three weeks remaining in this year’s tight race, players in the Challenge accumulate their best two scores on one designated hole at every participating event — this week the 576-yard, par-5 16th hole. The player who best navigates these pivotal holes throughout the season wins the Aon Trophy and a $1 million prize – equal to what the LPGA Tour winner will take home in November.
GOLF
The Associated Press

BRITISH OPEN ’22: A glance at golf’s oldest championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Facts and figures for the British Open golf championship:. Event: 150th Open Championship. Site: St. Andrews (Old Course). Playoff (if necessary): 3 holes, aggregate score. Prize money: $14 million. Winner’s share: $2.5 million. Defending champion: Collin Morikawa. Last year: Collin Morikawa won his...
GOLF
BBC

Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams set 'target of winning 21 majors'

Tiger Woods' long-time caddie Steve Williams says he cajoled his former boss into setting a target of winning 21 majors in his career. American Woods, 46, has won 15, three behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18. Speaking to BBC Sport for an 'All about Tiger Woods' podcast, Williams said: "Tiger...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keene Trace Golf Club#Fedex Cup
Golf.com

Brutal course setup leaves players frustrated at Genesis Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland — It is officially WInd Golf Season on the PGA Tour, here in Scotland, where everyone wants some of it. They just differ on how much of it they actually want. The amount of wind took center stage during the conclusion of Thursday’s first round at the...
GOLF
The Spun

Video Of John Daly Hitting Drives Going Viral

John Daly is getting set for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron starting tomorrow. But he's already making headlines (albeit for an interesting reason). A recent video posted by Twitter user Matt Considine shows Daly practicing by hitting balls across a highway and into a high school football field. You can see the ball bound over the passing cars before landing onto the "green" at Archbishop Hoban High School.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

2022 Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, the final event before next week’s Open Championship, begins on Thursday at the Renaissance Club in Scotland. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Genesis Scottish Open preview. Often tournaments that fall the week before a major suffer from weak...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
617
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy