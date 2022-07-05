Local man charged with felony hit-and-run in pedestrian's death

A local man has been charged in connection with the fatal collision that killed a Pasquotank County pedestrian on Friday.

Donte Harris, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, surrendered to the N.C. Highway Patrol Tuesday and was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, Sgt. B. Daniel said.

A magistrate set Harris’ secured bond at $10,000 and his first appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday, a court official said. Daniel said it’s his understanding Harris was released after posting bond at the magistrate’s office.

Harris is charged in connection with the collision that killed Andrea Turner, 39, of the 2900 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City. Turner died Friday after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking south on Main Street Extended.

According to Daniel, Turner was walking with her young daughter “to see the fireworks” — Elizabeth City’s Independence Day celebration Friday included a fireworks show at 9 p.m. — when she was struck from behind by a vehicle not far from her home near the intersection of Main Street Extended and Shillingtown Road.

Daniel said Turner’s daughter witnessed what happened but was not injured. Turner was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, Daniel said.

According to Daniel, Harris told the patrol he decided to turn himself in because he “had heard this (Tuesday) morning there had been a wreck and that we were looking for a vehicle that matched the description of his (vehicle.)”

Asked if Harris admitted to the patrol that his vehicle struck Turner, Daniel said Harris said “he thought he had hit a deer.”

The patrol also recovered Harris’ vehicle, a tan-colored Jeep Cherokee, Daniel said. The vehicle is missing its front bumper, its right headlight lens is shattered, and its right-side mirror is dangling down the side of the front passenger-side door.

Asked if a front bumper found at the scene of the accident matches Harris’ vehicle, Daniel said it does.

Daniel previously said the Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Main Street Extended when it struck Turner but then turned around and headed back northward in the direction it had come afterward.

Asked if Harris explained why he turned around and drove in the opposite direction after the collision, Daniel said Harris said he drove back past the collision scene because he “was trying to see if he had hit a deer.”

Prior to Harris’ surrender, the patrol had undertaken an intensive search for Jeep Cherokees in the region. Daniel said troopers had been canvassing the homes of Cherokee owners to inspect their vehicle for signs of obvious damage.

Troopers also set up nightly checkpoints on Main Street Extended Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday to see if the person driving the Jeep Cherokee would try to return to the area. Motorists at the checkpoint were also asked if they knew anyone with a Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle that struck Turner.

Turner was the mother to five children and she was prepared to do anything to protect them, according to her mother, Catherine Alvarez.

“She loved her kids more than her own life” and always said “she’d die for her kids,” Alvarez said Tuesday.

Alvarez said she was pleased with the speed of the Highway Patrol’s investigation and the quick arrest of a suspect.

“I am happy,” she said. “They did an awesome job. They got him fast.”

However, she believes Harris’ bail should have been set higher.

“I think it should have been more,” she said. “Ten-thousand (dollars) is too low for what he did to my daughter.”

She added, “We have a little closure at least.”

Turner graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, before moving to Elizabeth City about 10 years ago. She worked for a couple of years at the Food Lion grocery store on Weeksville Road, but was employed at Medi Home Care at the time of her death, Alvarez said.

“They thought she was awesome,” said Alvarez, referring to Turner’s co-workers. “She had a lot of friends and a lot of family. She will be missed.”