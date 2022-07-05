ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Victim, driver ID'd in fatal hit and run in Altoona

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago

ALTOONA — The victim and driver involved in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 12 in Altoona have been identified by authorities.

The victim is Jonathan Peacock, 29, of Altoona.

The driver of the vehicle authorities say struck Peacock is Brendan Barkovich, 35, of Eau Claire.

According to the Altoona Police Department:

Barkovich was arrested for causing death by hit and run, and possession of cocaine. He was operating a white 2017 Ford Explorer at the time of the crash.

Police were called to U.S. 12, between McCann Drive and 10th Street West, at 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person who was found dead. Investigators said Peacock had been walking on the westbound side of U.S. 12 when he was hit by Barkovich’s vehicle.

Investigators early Sunday said they were seeking a Ford, possibly an Explorer with damage to the right front and passenger side. Investigators said later that day Barkovich was in custody and that police were in possession of the vehicle they believed was involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-6090.

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 5, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Family of Neillsville Man Killed in Confrontation With Law Enforcement Sues Several Agencies Involved

The family of a Neillsville man that was shot and killed by law enforcement officers back in 2019 is suing several agencies. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, had been investigating an officer involved death that took place just before noon on Saturday, March 2nd of 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
166
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy