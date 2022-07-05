ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The most shocking revelations from the January 6 committee's first hearings on the Capitol attack

By Kayla Gallagher
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLOFJ_0gVXjUcG00
The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 hosted a last-minute hearing on June 28, 2022. The key witness providing testimony was former White House aide, Cassidy Hutchinson. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
  • The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has held six public hearings so far.
  • Some of Trump's closest aides shared witness testimony about what led up to the Capitol siege.
  • Hearings are scheduled to resume in mid-July when Congress returns from recess.

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has held six public hearings so far unveiling shocking new details about the Capitol riot, the events that led to that day, and President Donald Trump's push to overturn the election.

Here are the most notable moments from each hearing so far:

Hearing 1: 'An absolute war zone'

During the first public hearing on June 9, the public heard testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who documented members of the Proud Boys during the Capitol attack. The hearing also featured video testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Edwards detailed her experience being attacked by rioters and testified that the Capitol grounds resembled "an absolute war zone."

"I couldn't believe my eyes," Edwards told the committee. "There were officers on the ground. You know, they were bleeding, they were throwing up…I mean I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. You know, I was catching people as they fell."

Barr said that he repeatedly told Trump his claims of election fraud were "bullshit." In video testimony shown by the committee, Ivanka Trump said that she believed Barr.

"I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he said," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hMAW_0gVXjUcG00
The House committee played video testimony from Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, who also served on his counsel of advisers. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Kushner, who served as one of Trump's most senior advisors, testified that he thought the White House counsel's threats to resign over Trump's efforts to overturn the election amounted to "whining."

In his testimony, Quested described the extensive time he spent with the Proud Boys before and on the day of January 6 and encountering tear gas while filming.

Hearing 2: A game of 'Whac-A-Mole'

At the second public hearing on June 13, former Attorney General Bill Barr, who emerged as a star witness, testified in a recorded deposition that dealing with Trump's claims of election fraud were like "playing Whac-a-Mole" and that the allegations were "bogus."

Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, whose testimony had been previously recorded, told the committee that the Trump team was effectively split in two: "Team Normal," which included Stepien, and "Team Giuliani." Stepien revealed that he quit because he thought the events that unfolded after the election were not "honest or professional."

This hearing also featured testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News executive, Byung J. Pak, a former US attorney for the northern district of Georgia, Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner and Benjamin Ginsberg, a GOP election lawyer.

Some of the Trump aides also testified that Rudy Giuliani pushed Trump to declare an early victory on election night and was "apparently inebriated" while advising the former president.

Hearing 3: 'Are you out of your effing mind?'

The third public hearing on June 16 consisted of in-person testimony from Michael Luttig, a conservative attorney and former judge, and Greg Jacob who served as general counsel for Mike Pence, who was the primary focus of this hearing.

Luttig, who served as an unofficial adviser to Pence, said that if the former vice president had thrown out electoral votes like he was encouraged to by Trump, there would have been a "constitutional crisis in America."

In a recorded interview Eric Herschmann, an ex-Trump attorney, told the committee that in a conversation with lawyer John Eastman he said, "Are you out of your effing mind?"

Eastman was a strong advocate close to Trump encouraging Pence to use his vice presidential power to overturn the election, however this is not a power the vice president possesses.

During this hearing, the committee played a montage of footage from video dispositions including one in which Ivanka Trump's chief of staff says Ivanka told her she heard her father call Mike Pence a "pussy."

—Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2022

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, a member of the January 6 panel, said that rioters came within 40 feet of Pence, putting his life in danger.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley told the panel that Pence asked leaders at the Pentagon to help stop the mobs, but Milley testified that all Mark Meadows wanted to do was "kill the narrative that the vice president is making all the decisions."

"Not only did President Trump refuse to tell the mob to leave the Capitol, he placed no call to any element of the United States government to instruct that the Capitol be defended," Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said at the hearing.

Witnesses testified that both Trump and Meadows disposed of sensitive documents with Trump attempting to flush them down the toilet and Meadows burning them in his fireplace.

Hearing 4: 'Be glad it's 2020 and not 1920'

The main focus of the fourth hearing on June 21 was the role of Georgia and its electors. Joe Biden won the state by just under 12,000 votes, leading Trump and his allies to aggressively push to overturn the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8HOX_0gVXjUcG00
Former Georgia election worker Wandrea "Shaye" ArShaye Moss shared an emotional testimony about receiving threats after Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's lawyer, accused her and her mother of messing with voting ballots. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss delivered heartbreaking testimony stating that the push to overturn the election and choose new electors in Georgia made her regret her choice to work in elections. She faced threats after Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani falsely accused Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman of engaging in "surreptitious illegal activity" and "passing around USB ports as if they're vials of heroin or cocaine."

"They included threats, a lot of threats wishing death upon me," she said. "Telling me that, you know, I'll be in jail with my mother, and saying things like, 'Be glad it's 2020 and not 1920.'"

—The Recount (@therecount) June 21, 2022

Committee members also heard witness testimony from Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia state election official, Russell Bowers, GOP Speaker of Arizona's House of Representatives, and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state.

Hearing 5: The Preemptive Pardon Party

The fifth, and originally the last, public hearing before a Congressional recess on June 23 identified a number of Republican lawmakers, White House staff, and Trump confidantes who sought preemptive pardons following the January 6 insurrection.

Former Trump aides testified that Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Mo Brooks Alabama, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and lawyer John Eastman all asked the president and his team for pardons.

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat for a private deposition the morning of the hearing to showcase hours of exclusive footage of Trump, his family, and close officials from a documentary he filmed called "Unprecedented." The film's trailer was also released just hours before the hearing. Footage shows Mike Pence reacting to conversations regarding the 25th Amendment.

The existence of the footage shocked Trump's allies and aides who later said they were promised "editorial input" in the film, a claim Holder denied.

—Alex Holder (@alexjholder) June 23, 2022

Hearing 6: Surprise!

Days after the fifth hearing, the committee surprised the public with an unexpected last-minute sixth hearing on June 28.

Just hours before the hearing began, news leaked that Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a close aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was scheduled to testify publicly. Hutchinson disclosed a number of shocking revelations, including that Trump knew some of his loyalists gathered in Washington were armed, the president supposedly lunged at his driver in order to take control of a Secret Service vehicle, and when hearing rioters chanting that Vice President Mike Pence should be hanged, the president said he "deserves" it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aer7Y_0gVXjUcG00
Former White House aide, Cassidy Hutchinson testified in a last-minute hearing during a Congressional recess where she presented explosive testimony about the events on and leading up to January 6. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In two hours of explosive testimony, the 26-year-old former White House aide offered damning new details of the president and chief of staff's actions leading up to and during the Capitol attack. Hutchinson had close contact with not only Trump's allies, but also the former president himself, before, during, and after the riot. Trump publicly attacked Hutchinson and claimed in a on Truth social post that he "hardly" knew her.

The witness provided both video and in-person testimony recounting conversations with Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump officials about the riot at the Capitol. She testified that Trump's Secret Service refused to take him to the Capitol to join his supporters after his Ellipse rally. In response, Hutchinson testified that Trump said "I'm the effing president. Take me to the Capitol."

—CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2022

This was not the first time Trump acted this way, Hutchinson testified. She said he threw dishes and flipped tablecloths "several times" while she worked in the White House.

Hutchinson told the committee that Trump knew supporters had weapons at his rally, but said he "didn't effing care" because "they're not here to hurt me."

Hutchinson also testified that GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Trump and others to stay away from the Capitol.

Video testimony revealed, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleading the 5th when asked if he believed in a peaceful transfer of power and if he thought the violence on January 6 was justified.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of three Republicans on the committee also revealed evidence of witness tampering by Trumpworld figures during the hearing.

Congress is currently in recess, so the next scheduled hearings will be held in mid-July. Pat Cipollone, former Trump White House counsel was recently subpoenaed by the committee to provide witness testimony. Cipollone has yet to confirm if he plans to cooperate.

To find out how you can watch the hearings, click here.

Comments / 219

Joan McComber
3d ago

The sad truth is those in thrall to Trump will never willingly believe how evil a man he truly is no matter how much proof is offered. This committee is offering astounding testimony under oath that anyone who watched the riot unfold in real time on Jan 6 knows is absolutely true. Donald Trump should be imprisoned for seeking an insurrection against the government he supposedly led all in an attempt to retain power. He should be disqualified from holding any office ever. The preservation of the United States of America depends on this.

Reply(40)
96
Scott Green
3d ago

Uttering things like drag Queen stuff….read this then…History is written with facts. Donald Trump was never able to obtain a true full military security clearance due in part to his womanizing behavior before he was ever even elected. Behavior counts and no one is immune. Evidence for this is observed by the fact that his failed insurrection attempt contained absolutely no military support. No self respecting dictator has trouble understanding the need for military support. This is the mentality he presented to the world years on end. Do we remember Donald Trump inexplainable relationship to Valdimur Putin? We simply do not want his as President unless you really want to become the United States of the Russian Republic, ok? Donald Trumps behavior was more attuned to that of a lost explorer of our Wild West who had just stumbled into civilization as a mentally damaged and sick snake oil sales man so desperate to make up time and money that he insisted that his poisonous snake squeezed serum was in fact a miracle potion to repair all medical aliments that a person could have like a WAK doctor! Make D. Trump ineligible for further campaigns by simple reason folks.

Reply(8)
77
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

12 likes for all these comments sorta tells a story. ! Jan 6 was a protest, riot , infiltrated with professional agitators, and mob protesters ! People that made entry in Capital and obstructed police should be prosecuted ! Case closed ! Put the Hollywood producers back on Jet to Crazyfornia or New York !

Reply(7)
31
Related
CBS News

Liz Cheney to debate Wyoming GOP foes after Jan. 6 hearings

Liz Cheney is returning to Wyoming after a week of hearing dramatic public testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee to debate Republican primary challengers including Harriet Hageman, her Donald Trump-endorsed opponent. Cheney is likely to draw criticism in Thursday's televised debate for investigating the former president's effort to overturn...
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee abruptly postpones Wednesday hearing

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Tuesday it was postponing a public hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the panel, told reporters that the postponement was due to "technical issues" stemming from "overwhelming" demand on staff to produce videos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Salon

"Let him eat cake": AOC responds to Kavanaugh's run-in with protesters while dining out

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the "Get Out the Vote" rally on Feb. 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York ridiculed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for fleeing a D.C. steakhouse through the back door due to protesters seething with contempt for his role in overturning women's constitutional right to abortion in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Russia continues to 'raise true hell,' Ukraine governor says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday as the government in Kyiv urged people in Russian-occupied areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means” ahead of a Ukrainian offensive. Deadly Russian shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south. The governor of Luhansk, Serhyi Haidai, said Russia launched over 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes in the province overnight and its forces were pressing toward the border with neighboring Donetsk. “We are trying to contain the Russians’ armed formations along the entire front line,” Haidai wrote on Telegram.
POLITICS
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Liz Cheney
Washington Examiner

SCOTUS & US District Court News

New York congressional candidate to file lawsuit over new state gun law. Republican candidate Carl Paladino in New York's 23rd Congressional District announced his plans Thursday to file a lawsuit over the state's newest gun law. The woman who brought down Roe. By Nicole Russell. | July 07, 2022 11:00...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#Capitol Police#British
Daily Mail

Voters in seven states take to the polls for primaries: A pro-abortion Republican, Trump endorsements, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appear on ballots tonight

Voters in seven states are taking to the polls Tuesday in races that will test Trump-backed candidates, a pro-abortion Republican and the popularity of New York's new Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade will add a new element to Tuesday's races, playing out across New York,...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MSNBC

Trump's 2020 Coup Attempt Could Get Legal Backing

The Supreme Court said it’ll take up a case that could give state legislatures basically unchecked power when it comes to federal elections. We’ve seen that shoddy claim before — it was part of the groundwork for Trump legal adviser John Eastman’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. But now, that coup may have found its legal theory with the right-wing court. Leah Litman and Adam Serwer join Mehdi to discuss.July 6, 2022.
POTUS
Insider

Insider

485K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy