Lawrence County, KY

LAWRENCE COUNTY GIRL WINS AT STATE HORSE SHOW

By Lazer Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo proud of this girl in her last debut at state horse show she...

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect until 11:15 p.m.

UPDATE (5:24 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following areas: Northeastern Cabell County West Central Kanawha County Southeastern Mason County Southern Putnam County This warning will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Kanawha and Putnam Counties has been extended until 5:00 p.m. UPDATE […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lawrence County, KY
Kentucky Lifestyle
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING AT LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

July 8, 2022 – Louisa Police and Lawrence County Sheriff Department held active shooter training at the Lawrence County High School. Officers had opportunity to take their classroom training and put it in motion with training weapons. Officers practiced the team, two man and solo entries. –Chief Greg Fugitt.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route a K9 deputy shot and killed last week will take on his final journey home. Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago was shot and killed last Thursday in a police shootout in Allen. Drago’s journey home is set to begin...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

3 injured in accident

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- Two people were extricated from a vehicle Friday following a crash on US 23. According to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at Steep Hill Road. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was seriously hurt. Paintsville Police and Constable...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Accident leads to partial closing on KY-321

AUXIER, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Dispatch tells WYMT they responded to a crash on KY-321 near the Family Dollar in Auxier Thursday. Dispatchers say the accident resulted in only minor injuries and, as of now, two lanes remain closed. We will update this story once road conditions change or further...
AUXIER, KY
wymt.com

‘There should be a special place in hell for people like Mr. Storz’: Officials give Sunday afternoon update on Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and others recounted harrowing details of the tragedy. “Police officers...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Lawrence woman faces potential life sentence for federal meth charge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County native faces the potential sentence of life in prison, after being indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, of Louisville but formerly from Louisa, was arrested by Louisa Police March 30, after an officer went to check on a car that had been reported as stolen and found her in the car, along with 3 lbs. of meth, an ounce of heroin and 2 oz. of marijuana.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Storms rip through region, causing power outages, localized flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A powerful line of storms that produced a tornado and significant wind damage in the Cincinnati area earlier in the afternoon raced east into our region, producing strong winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The combination knocked out power to more than 2,000 customers in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Prestonsburg mourns third fallen officer

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—It has been a heartbreaking week full of grief and too many final goodbyes in Floyd County, Kentucky. Hundreds of first responders, friends, family and neighbors gathered on Thursday to honor their fallen hero Officer Jacob Chaffins, one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1. A procession was held […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Man wanted for questioning in theft case

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies need you help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft case in Greenup County. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared his photo with us. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call their local 911...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Thankful for the Christian response in Allen

When Allen Baptist Church extended a call for me to become their preaching interim, I had no idea there would be a deadly shooting in that small community. I could have never imagined that a shootout in Allen would result in the deaths of three law enforcement officers and a K-9 police dog.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

