LAWRENCE COUNTY GIRL WINS AT STATE HORSE SHOW

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County native faces the potential sentence of life in prison, after being indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, of Louisville but formerly from Louisa, was arrested by Louisa Police March 30, after an officer went to check on a car that had been reported as stolen and found her in the car, along with 3 lbs. of meth, an ounce of heroin and 2 oz. of marijuana.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO