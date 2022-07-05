LAWRENCE COUNTY GIRL WINS AT STATE HORSE SHOW

Contest Winners for Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday July 2, 2022 Announced…. We have received the winners for several events at The Bicentennial Fourth of July Celebration on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Main Stage. The Eating Contests were as follows:. Hotdog Eating Contest Winner was Darren Ferguson from Fort Gay,...
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and hitting a boy on a bicycle at 2nd Ave. and 21st St. Nitro Police say that the driver fled the scene and drove toward Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
UPDATE (5:24 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following areas: Northeastern Cabell County West Central Kanawha County Southeastern Mason County Southern Putnam County This warning will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Kanawha and Putnam Counties has been extended until 5:00 p.m. UPDATE […]
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
July 8, 2022 – Louisa Police and Lawrence County Sheriff Department held active shooter training at the Lawrence County High School. Officers had opportunity to take their classroom training and put it in motion with training weapons. Officers practiced the team, two man and solo entries. –Chief Greg Fugitt.
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route a K9 deputy shot and killed last week will take on his final journey home. Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago was shot and killed last Thursday in a police shootout in Allen. Drago’s journey home is set to begin...
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- Two people were extricated from a vehicle Friday following a crash on US 23. According to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at Steep Hill Road. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was seriously hurt. Paintsville Police and Constable...
AUXIER, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Dispatch tells WYMT they responded to a crash on KY-321 near the Family Dollar in Auxier Thursday. Dispatchers say the accident resulted in only minor injuries and, as of now, two lanes remain closed. We will update this story once road conditions change or further...
(July 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead on Wednesday July 6, 2022 announced the final traffic and criminal activity report for June 2022. During June, Post 8 personnel issued 1,272 total citations. Of those citations:. 31 were for DUI. 227 were for Speeding,. 229 for...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Sunday afternoon to give updates on last week’s deadly Floyd County shootout. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt and others recounted harrowing details of the tragedy. “Police officers...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lawrence County native faces the potential sentence of life in prison, after being indicted on a federal drug charge. Shelly Collins, 33, of Louisville but formerly from Louisa, was arrested by Louisa Police March 30, after an officer went to check on a car that had been reported as stolen and found her in the car, along with 3 lbs. of meth, an ounce of heroin and 2 oz. of marijuana.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A powerful line of storms that produced a tornado and significant wind damage in the Cincinnati area earlier in the afternoon raced east into our region, producing strong winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The combination knocked out power to more than 2,000 customers in...
SANDLICK, KY. — Martin County Coroner Chris Todd said while he was unsure how many times James Lee Howard, 36, was shot, but he was fatally shot in the head by a KSP trooper. 911 dispatchers got a call just after 11 P.M. for shots fired, and that it...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—It has been a heartbreaking week full of grief and too many final goodbyes in Floyd County, Kentucky. Hundreds of first responders, friends, family and neighbors gathered on Thursday to honor their fallen hero Officer Jacob Chaffins, one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1. A procession was held […]
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies need you help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft case in Greenup County. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared his photo with us. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call their local 911...
When Allen Baptist Church extended a call for me to become their preaching interim, I had no idea there would be a deadly shooting in that small community. I could have never imagined that a shootout in Allen would result in the deaths of three law enforcement officers and a K-9 police dog.
