'Marvelous Ms. Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan says 'enough is enough is enough' after Highland Park shooting in her hometown

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
Rachel Brosnahan attends "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" FYC Screening at Steiner Studios on June 02, 2022 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
  • Rachel Brosnahan said "Enough is enough is enough" after the Highland Park shooting left six people dead.
  • The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star said she grew up in the town in a tweet on Monday.
  • A gunman opened fire on the July 4th parade that morning. Police have arrested a suspect.

Rachel Brosnahan, a Highland Park native, had a simple message after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in her hometown, killing six and injuring 31 others.

"Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough," the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star tweeted, sharing a link to donate to gun control efforts.

Brosnahan said she grew up in Highland Park and that she gets "sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out."

"But I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone," the star added.

She added that the parade is a "highlight of the year for so many families."

—Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022

The gunman opened fire on spectators at random from the rooftop of a nearby building during the town's annual July 4th parade, police said.

An hours-long manhunt ensued Monday afternoon into the evening for the gunman. By Monday evening, police had detained the 21-year-old man they said is the lone suspect in the shooting.

Police said they found a 'high-powered rifle' at the scene of the shooting. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said that the shooting suspect purchased his gun legally.

The shooting suspect allegedly wore women's clothing to make it easier for him to evade police, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos," Covelli said.

TODAY.com

Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
