The Arizona Cardinals were a polarizing team last year. For the first half of the season this team was arguably the best team in football. They started the season 7-0 and it really felt like they would be a legit contender come playoff time. The season really flip flopped after they lost to Green Bay as they went 4-6 to finish the rest of the season and finished with an 11-6 record. They limped into the 5 seed where they were blown out by the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO