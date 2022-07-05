ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Seen Working on His Three-Point Shot

By Jayden Armant
 3 days ago

In today’s NBA, the 3-point shot has revolutionized the game.

Players like Steph Curry and James Harden have changed the way offenses play around the perimeter. In response, Heat center Bam Adebayo is trying to enhance his long-range shooting. A video was recently shared on social media of Adebayo taking 3-pointers during a workout in London.

While most centers aren’t great 3-point shooters, the modern league almost requires players to shoot from the arc. And this is an area Adebayo should improve.

Adebayo has only made 7 of 50 3-pointers during his career. Last year he was 0 for 6 in the regular season and missed his lone attempt in the playoffs.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says he insisted Adebayo should shoot more three pointers. The two players are close friends.

“I tell him to shoot threes,” Mitchell said. “He does not listen to me.”

Adebayo has never needed 3-point scoring because he most of his points are produced in the paint. An outside shot would him more of a scoring threat.

In his post-season media availability, Heat team president Pat Riley said he wants Adebayo to be more aggressive offensively, taking 15-20 shots a game.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

