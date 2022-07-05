ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish Family & Children's Service names new vice president of philanthropic services

Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

Len Gutman has been named vice president of philanthropic services at Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

Gutman was most recently the director of philanthropy at Sojourner Center, a subsidiary of JFCS.

As vice president of philanthropic services, he will oversee the organization’s fundraising and development efforts including working with donors and prospects for annual gifts, major gifts and planned gifts. He will be responsible for marketing and communications across the organization.

“Len has been an integral part of our philanthropic services team at Sojourner Center and is well-poised to take on this role at JFCS,” said Dr. Lorrie Henderson, president and CEO of Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

Gutman is a longtime nonprofit executive, having held fundraising and marketing positions with such organizations as Special Olympics Arizona and the American Heart Association. Other previous experience includes roles at Life Technologies, Apollo Group, and Delta Airlines, in addition to owning a marketing communications consultancy.

“In my time at Sojourner Center, I have come to know and respect the work that JFCS does in our community, providing behavioral health, healthcare, and social services and support to individuals and families of all ages, faiths and backgrounds,” said Gutman. “As we grow our philanthropic services division, I look forward to working with our donors, prospects and volunteers to cultivate and secure these important relationships.”

Visit jfcsaz.org.

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
