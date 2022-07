(KWLM/Grove City, MN) Representative Dean Urdahl of Grove City is working with a director and production company in Georgia to turn his book “Uprising” into a movie. Urdahl says he explored making the book, which is about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, into a movie when it first came out, but the estimated price tag of 10 to 15 million dollars was daunting.

