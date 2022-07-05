ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater affordable housing project is dead; land could go to Scientology

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWupL_0gVXhEoI00
The city's former Fire Station No. 45 is in the foreground on Franklin Street with the Church of Scientology's Flag Building to the west. [ TRACEY MCMANUS | Times ]

CLEARWATER — A long-awaited affordable housing project on a city-owned downtown parcel has been canceled, and the site could now be included in negotiations for a land swap with the Church of Scientology.

Blue Sky Communities went under contract with the city in 2019 to build 81 apartments on the former fire station site at 601 Franklin St. It took the developer two years to obtain $17.5 million in tax credits from the state.

By then, the coronavirus pandemic caused construction costs to skyrocket. So as recently as February, Blue Sky CEO Shawn Wilson asked for and received $2 million from the Pinellas County Commission to cover a funding gap. The city also agreed to provide $1.8 million to get the affordable units out of the ground.

In an interview, Wilson cited continuing construction increases as the reason he ended his contract with the city last month, but he said Scientology’s longtime interest in the property also was “in the back of our mind.”

Asked if the church had pressed Blue Sky to abandon its project, Wilson said “I’m not comfortable making any further comment.”

“We know about (Scientology’s) interest and we know a lot of things that are happening in the city, so there was a lot of factors that went into our decision not to pursue the deal anymore but primarily it was just our inability to get a comfort level with construction costs,” Wilson said.

Scientology spokesperson Ben Shaw did not respond to a request for comment. The parcel is bordered to the west by the church’s seven-story, 300,000-square-foot Flag Building and to the south by a vacant lot where Scientology plans to build a 4,000 seat auditorium.

City Manager Jon Jennings said Scientology leader David Miscavige stressed his interest in the fire station property during negotiations for a land swap that began after Jennings took over city administration in November.

The swap is centered on Scientology acquiring a 1.4 acre lot near the waterfront on Pierce Street, which Miscavige has wanted for years. But Jennings said the deal has stalled because the two cannot agree on other properties that could be included and what the city would get in exchange.

“I obviously want maximum value, as does he, so we just haven’t been able to agree on what would be a part of a package that I could then bring to the City Council,” Jennings said.

The city has obtained appraisals on a park the church owns on the northeast corner of Drew Street and North Fort Harrison Avenue and land near the southeast corner of Court Street and S Fort Harrison Avenue that is owned by a limited liability company managed by Scientology parishioners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0gVXhEoI00

Jennings said he expects Miscavige to bring the city’s Franklin Street fire station into their negotiations “once he finds out or if he knows the property is available.”

When the City Council granted Blue Sky’s affordable housing project the $1.8 million in additional funding in December, Mayor Frank Hibbard was the only no vote.

He said he didn’t see 81 units moving the needle on the affordable housing crisis. He also noted Scientology’s interest in the land and that it could be used as a bargaining chip for the city to acquire more important properties in exchange.

On Tuesday, council member Kathleen Beckman said it was “incredibly disappointing” to lose the Blue Sky project because affordable housing is a top priority of residents. Council member Mark Bunker expressed concern over the possibility that Scientology will benefit over the city’s loss of affordable housing.

In February, a group of limited liability companies tied to Scientology announced it started to renovate three downtown buildings and recruit retail the the empty storefronts. Jennings confirmed the plan was a show of “good faith to the community” from Miscavige as the two negotiate terms for the land swap.

“I am not swayed by the fact that this is going to be good for our relationship with Scientology,” Bunker said. “I don’t trust them and I don’t think anyone should.”

Last year, Tampa’s Southport Financial Services announced its 171-unit mixed income apartments on city-owned land at 306 S Washington Ave. was also on hold due to soaring construction prices, environmental remediation costs and property tax issues.

Jennings said there is no plan to solicit affordable housing again for the Franklin Street site and that he plans to ask the council to reallocate the Blue Sky funding to the Washington Avenue project.

Comments / 19

dorothy miholics
2d ago

Are you kidding me!!!! Don’t they have enough!!! They should donate it to those in need. They don’t pay taxes!!!!

Reply
9
Cindie Hahn
1d ago

So let's all agree to just let a cult to take over. That beautiful area is already destroyed by them.

Reply
6
Susan P
1d ago

oh laaaawd. More robot property. smh. I tell you what watching them walk around in masks,long sleeves and long pants in 90 degree weather makes me laugh. Sweat that evil out, be free. There is normal life out there. we wear tank tops,shirts and flops.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Brightwater Drive Vacant Parcel Sells for $4,150,000

St. Petersburg, FL (July 6, 2022) – A long-vacant parcel with one-half of an acre of waterfront land and 200 feet of frontage, has been sold by Patrick & Chris Calhoon of the Calhoon Commercial Group of Smith & Associates Commercial Real Estate. The property, owned by a trust,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Society
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: No bananas at Coquina Key Plaza

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. Our city needs affordable and workforce housing, a fact few will contest....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Jennings
Person
David Miscavige
Person
Mark Bunker
cltampa.com

This Tampa house comes with a ready-to-move-in 'Treehouse boat'

A Tampa property that comes with a landlocked houseboat-turned Airbnb is now for sale in the Rocky Point area. Located at 6515 Dimarco Rd, the property actually consists of three homes, including a 2,400-square-foot main house, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool. It also features a duplex, that are both currently rented out.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

He’s the Treasure Island mayor, he’s gay and finally his ‘authentic self’

The past three years have brought a series of firsts for 32-year-old Tyler Payne. In 2019, for the first time, he told someone he was gay. In 2020, he came out to his family, another moment of catharsis. Later that year, he met Bradon Bergman — a man he found through the online dating app Hinge — and started his first serious relationship. Payne is from Treasure Island and Bergman was living in Fort Myers, so the two met halfway in Venice for their first date. The conversation felt easy. They fell in love.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
thegabber.com

Rentals Less Than for $1,200 Near Gulfport

Not even Gulfport’s Gecko Queen is immune to the rising rent prices in Gulfport. Elizabeth Hendricks, the current Gecko Queen, has to move out of her Town Shores condominium by October of this year. She’s renting, and her landlord is selling. Hendricks pays $1,450 for her two-bedroom rental....
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#City Council#The Church Of Scientology
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa apartments near USF sell for $55.6M

A Utah-based real estate firm closed on a 264-unit Tampa apartment complex for $55.6 million last week, according to Hillsborough County records. Bridge Investment Group purchased the Grand Pavilion from California-based Praxis Capital on June 30. The sale was facilitated by commercial real estate firm Berkadia. The property is located...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Rezoning win for future restaurant

At the regular meeting on June 20, 2022, the Brooksville City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning petition for the property at 419 Howell Avenue and the structure upon it to PDP-Commercial. The owners of the property plan to use the structure as a “quaint sit-down breakfast/lunch eatery for crepes and coffee; a place to socialize.”
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa to embark on anti-littering effort

TAMPA — Mayor Jane Castor was driving home from an event last year when someone in a nearby car threw a Styrofoam cup out the window. Then they threw another one, the mayor said. Castor got the car to pull over. The Uber driver said she told her passenger...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Laker/Lutz News

Themes emerge, as Pasco updates plan

As Pasco County works to update its comprehensive plans, themes have been emerging through listening sessions, according to a consultant working with the county on the Pasco 2050 update. Pasco residents primarily identify as being residents within a specific community, said Steve Schukraft, a planner with HDR Inc., the consultants...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy