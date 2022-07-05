ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Filing period for Fairmont City Council seats begins

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont residents who are interested in running for City Council can file as candidates in the upcoming November 8 election starting on Monday.

Seats in the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th and 9th districts are open, as well as an unexpired, two-year term in the city’s 7th district; the other seats come with four-year terms, all starting in January of 2023. In Fairmont, councilmembers are not allowed to serve more than two consecutive full four-year terms because of term limits.

To qualify as a candidate, you must be a registered voter in Fairmont and must reside within the district you are elected in immediately preceding their election, if not already. Click here to check your voter registration or register to vote online.

The Fairmont City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Public Safety Building located at 500 Quincy St. The city uses a council-manager form of government where the City Council is the governing authority of the city and is responsible for appointing the City Manager, who executes the laws and administers the city government.

Fairmont’s City Council also elects one of its members as Mayor. That member presides over all City Council meetings and is the head of the city government for ceremonial purposes, but does not have administrative duties.

To file, potential candidates must go to the City Clerk’s Office at 200 Jackson St., Room 312 and pay the $15 filing fee. Residents have until Aug. 10 to file.

The City of Fairmont has an interactive map where you can find your City Council District using your address on its website . The city said anyone interested in running can call Fairmont City Clerk Janet Keller at 304-366-6212 ext. 329 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday during the filing period, which is from July 11 through Aug. 10.

