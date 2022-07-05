ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old from Indiana died from fireworks accident

By Sam Kirk
 2 days ago

(WBOY) — NBC News reported on July 4 that an 11-year-old boy died as the result of a fireworks accident in Indiana over the weekend.

According to NBC, Camrynn McMichael of Mount Vernon, Indiana, had just finished fifth grade where he played multiple sports. On Sunday, he was badly injured in what officials called a “fireworks incident.” Camrynn died on the way to the hospital.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WFIE, Camrynn’s mother Kyrra Lynn said called the incident “a tragic freak accident.”

NBC also reported that a Florida man lost his hand in an accident involving fireworks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission , 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries in 2021. Seventy-four percent of those injuries were from the weeks before and after Independence Day. After a spike in fireworks-related deaths during the pandemic (26 in 2020), the CPSC reported that nine people were killed in 2021.

Official numbers of celebrations gone wrong for this year’s Fourth of July have not yet been released.

