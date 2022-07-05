ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

US 67 closure begins in Alton

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON — Barricades were set up on Piasa Street in Alton Tuesday by Warning Lites of Southern Illinois as the city prepares for monthlong closure of the busy street. All of Piasa (U.S. 67) from 3rd Street north to 20th Street...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Piasa Street work begins

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers Thursday had the first hole dug down to the underground sewer in the intersection of Piasa Street (U.S. 67) and Third Street in Alton. Pumps were being used to get water out of the hole. Illinois American Water Company is engaged, with the help of contractors, in seperating the sanitary sewer form the storm sewer. The work will have Piasa Street closed from East Broadway to 20th Street for at least a month. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fosterburg Road sees work

ALTON — Alton Public Works employees used a concrete saw Thursday to cut through Fosterburg Road, north of Illinois 255. Emergency road repairs were made from Route 255 to Wolf Road. The repair work had the northbound lanes shut down and flaggers directed northbound traffic up the southbound lanes in that area.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Blood drive planned in Alton

ALTON — The next American Red Cross blood drive at Alton Memorial Hospital will be 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in the AMH café meeting rooms. To register, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=AltonMemorial or contact Dave Whaley in AMH Marketing & Communications at 618-433-7947 or david.whaley@bjc.org. To encourage donors...
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Traffic
Alton, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Piasa, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Alton, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
St. Louis American

Alton is ‘Goins’ places

Mayor David Goins is in his second year as leader of the historic Missouri River town, and he tells the St. Louis American there has been a learning curve and proud moments. He has big plans for “this small yet mighty town.”. “My experience and background prepared me for...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Golden Corral closed in Alton

ALTON – A sign on the side of the building welcoming back customers was in sharp contrast to the dark interior and locked doors of the Alton Golden Corral. A sign taped to the door said the restaurant would be closed for four months. No reason was given, but the note said customers’ business was appreciated “and we hope to see you when we reopen again.”
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barricades#Southern Illinois#Us 67#Illinois American Water#The Hayner Public Library
The Telegraph

Alton fire reported Tuesday

ALTON - Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon were called to extinguish a residential trash can that caught fire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and spread to the adjacent utility pole in the 700 block of East 7th Street in Alton. Before firefighters arrived, small pops and bangs were going off in the pile of burning debris and plastic, sounding like unused fireworks that had been discarded. No injuries were reported; Ameren was called to inspect damage to the utility pole. Alton firefighters have extinguished at least two trash can fires and one in a hotel dumpster during the last 24 hours.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton bids farewell to Christmas tree

Workers and members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club on Tuesday packed up the long-used artificial Christmas tree for its trip to a new home. The tree, which was purchased more than 25 years ago by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, has been replaced with a brand new tree that will be erected this December. The old tree, which was shedding badly and had many burned out Christmas light bulbs, was transferred to an individual who made a donation to the Rotary club's project fund.
ALTON, IL
moderncampground.com

New Glamping Site Coming to Augusta

Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
AUGUSTA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Telegraph

New mural proposed in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — A mural may soon adorn the west wall of the Evermore Gallery Tattoo Parlor in downtown Edwardsville. Edwardsville's administrative and community service (ACS) committee voted 3-0 Thursday to approve a sign variance for a 15-by-25-foot mural at 100 E. Vandalia St. The mural will be displayed on the exterior wall and face the Walgreens at the southwest corner of West Vandalia and South Main streets.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Bridge Church In Greenville Moving

The downtown Greenville church, The Bridge, is moving to its own building. Pastor Dave Bradshaw said The Bridge has purchased the former Farmland Quilting building along South Fourth Street, between South and Summer Streets. Work has already begun on renovations. Bradshaw told WGEL the church had outgrown the space, which...
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Waffle manufacturer coming to Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – A waffle products manufacturer is coming to Hazelwood. Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, said they will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within the Hazelwood Trade Port. “The St. Louis area and community has always had a special place in my heart,” Dave Marson, Founder and CEO of […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

Alton man charged in Bethalto burglary

An Alton man was charged with burglary by Madison County on Wednesday. Matthew C. Thaxton, 28, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Street, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Job Fair at main Alton Post Office Thursday

The United States Postal Service is looking for help. A series of career fairs are scheduled this week around the region and there’s one in Alton on Thursday from 10am – 2pm at the main post office. Seth Elzy, acting postmaster at the Homer Adams Parkway location, tells...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sierra Club to discuss Cahokia Mounds July 12

ALTON – The Sierra Club will have its monthly speaker series at 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Bill Iseminger, an archaeologist and well known author who recently retired as assistant site manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, is the featured speaker. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence and demise of Cahokia. He will discuss the site's many features and results of past and current archaeological research, as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center.
CAHOKIA, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy