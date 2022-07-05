ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

SBLive Iowa Top 25 baseball rankings: Plenty of movement on eve of postseason play

By Chris Short
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQQKg_0gVXfSQI00

By Chris Short

There was lots of movement again this week, but Johnston holds on to the top spot as postseason play begins this week. Classes 1A and 2A start Tuesday and 3A and 4A Friday.

1. Johnston (30-4)

The Dragons held the top spot every week since starting the season #2 in the preseason rankings. They face Johnston and Marshalltown before opening the postseason Friday vs. Des Moines North. Johnston is favored to win the Class 4A title.

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-7)

The Hawks might be the hottest team in 4A, winning 15 of 16. They end the regular season against Cedar Rapids Xavier before opening the postseason with Waterloo West.

3. Iowa City High (28-8)

The Little Hawks are on a seven-game winning streak. They travel to West Waterloo to wrap up the regular season and then play host to Muscatine on Friday in the opening round in 4A.

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (28-2)

The Titans have won 24 straight after starting the season 4-2. They wrap up the campaign with Glenwood and then start postseason Class 3A play at home against Clarke (Osceola).

5. Van Meter (33-0)

The Bulldogs completed a perfect regular season and open Class 2A postseason play Tuesday with Greene County.

6. Dubuque Hempstead (24-10)

Winners of 20 of 24 games, the Mustangs finish the regular season with Cedar Rapids Washington before playing host to Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a 4A first-round tilt.

7. Grinnell (32-3)

The Tigers, who have been the model of consistency all season, wrap up the regular season with Center Point-Urbana before starting 3A postseason play at home vs. Perry.

8. Davenport Assumption (26-6)

The Knights have lost three of seven games. They end the season with Benton and then start their championship quest in 3A with Washington.

9. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (23-13)

The Maroons, who were in our top 5 most of the season, face #1 Johnston and Waukee Northwest to end the regular season before playing host to Marshalltown in a 4A tournament opener.

10. Waukee (24-11)

The Warriors stumbled down the stretch, losing twinbills to both Dowling and Johnston. They wrap up the regular season with Southeast Polk before entertaining Des Moines Hoover in a 4A first-round game.

11. Remsen St. Mary’s (30-0)

The Hawks completed a perfect regular season. They start Class 1A postseason play Tuesday against Lawton-Bronson.

12. Estherville-Lincoln Central (27-2)

The Midgets have stood tall with the exception of two losses in the middle of the season. They start 2A postseason play Tuesday vs. Emmetsburg.

13. Cedar Falls (24-10)

The Tigers wrap up the regular season at Cedar Rapids Kennedy and play host to Waverly-Shell Rock before facing Davenport West in a 4A opening round contest.

14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (22-13)

The Cougars, who have won 8 of 10, entertain Cedar Falls to wrap up the regular season and then have Davenport Central in a 4A opener.

15. Mason City Newman Catholic (29-3)

The Knights, winners of 17 straight, open 1A postseason play with Lake Mills.

16. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (24-11)

The Golden Eagles end the season against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and then start 3A tournament play vs. Vinton-Shellsburg.

17. Pleasant Valley (23-11)

The Spartans have won four of five games. They play host to Dubuque Senior in defense of their 4A state championship.

18. Urbandale (23-14)

The J-Hawks play at West Des Moines Valley before entertaining Des Moines Lincoln in the 4A postseason. Urbandale edged the Railsplitters 3-1 last week.

19. Western Dubuque (25-10)

The Bobcats, losers of six of eight, wrap up the regular season with two against Iowa City West and a home game vs. Davenport North before opening 3A tournament play at home against Crestwood.

20. Burlington (24-5)

The Greyhounds, winners of 11 of 12, finish with Marion Linn-Mar before a 4A postseason opener against Bettendorf.

21. Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic (25-10)

The Saints have limped down the stretch, going 6-7. The face red-hot Prairie before playing host to Iowa Falls-Alden in 3A.

22. Des Moines Roosevelt (25-12)

The Roughriders have won 11 of 12. They finish the regular season with Ottumwa before opening 4A postseason play at home vs. Norwalk.

23. Ankeny Centennial (23-13)

The Jaguars hit their stride with a 12-game winning streak a couple weeks ago. They look to regain form against Fort Dodge in the first round of the postseason after wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader against Mason City.

24. New London (25-1)

The Tigers lost their only game of the season last week. They play host to Pekin in 1A tournament play.

25. Lansing Kee (34-3)

The Hawks saw their 20-game losing streak end last week. They play Dunkerton in a 1A postseason opener.

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

Another Iowa Derecho This Week

It wasn’t that long ago that many of us had never heard the word “derecho”, but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IA
Sports
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
City
Emmetsburg, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Center Point, IA
Vinton, IA
Sports
Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
New London, IA
City
Perry, IA
City
Iowa Falls, IA
Perry, IA
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Norwalk, IA
City
Osceola, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
City
Urbandale, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Sports
City
Waterloo, IA
Pleasant Hill, IA
Sports
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Mason City, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
City
Ottumwa, IA
City
Lawton, IA
City
Burlington, IA
Glenwood, IA
Sports
New London, IA
Sports
Waterloo, IA
Sports
City
Cresco, IA
Lake Mills, IA
Sports
City
Grinnell, IA
City
Marion, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Lake Mills, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Burlington, IA
Sports
City
Van Meter, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Cresco, IA
Sports
Estherville, IA
Sports
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
Center Point, IA
Sports
City
Vinton, IA
City
Waverly, IA
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
Lawton, IA
Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Johnston, IA
Sports
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
City
Packwood, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Johnston, IA
Marion, IA
Sports
Norwalk, IA
Sports
City
Lansing, IA
City
Davenport, IA
Van Meter, IA
Sports
City
Van Horne, IA
City
Epworth, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
Van Horne, IA
Sports
City
Waukee, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Pleasant Valley, IA
Sports
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Council Bluffs, IA
Sports
Jefferson, IA
Sports
Ottumwa, IA
Sports
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Iowa Falls, IA
Sports
City
Estherville, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
Muscatine, IA
Sports
City
Dunkerton, IA
Mason City, IA
Sports
Emmetsburg, IA
Sports
Urbandale, IA
Sports
Dunkerton, IA
Sports
Grinnell, IA
Sports
Waukee, IA
Sports
travelwithsara.com

Six Iowa Destinations You Need To Explore This Summer

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by the Iowa Lottery. All opinions are mine and nobody else’s. Summertime is in full swing and it’s time to get out and explore Iowa. My home state is filled with fun opportunities in many different places. Here are six of my favorite Iowa summer destinations that you need to explore this summer.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jaguars#Sblive Iowa Top#The Little Hawks#Bulldogs
kiwaradio.com

Tuesday Night’s Storm MAY Be Classified As Iowa’s 3rd Derecho In 3 Years

Northwest Iowa — The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa Tuesday night MIGHT be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
IOWA STATE
97X

These Cities Have The Most Expensive Homes In Iowa

It is no secret that the cost of homes everywhere in America is at an all-time high, but some spots are always going to be a bit more expensive than others. Iowa overall is a great place when it comes to pricing, you can clearly see that when looking at the most expensive city on the list which has a typical home value of $546,841 which is 189% higher than the state average of $189,531.
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Another Derecho Blasts Its Way Across Eastern Iowa

Yesterday morning while at lunch, a friend texted me and said that weather experts were not only predicting strong storms for Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, but they were saying that conditions were perfect for another derecho. Prior to 2020, many Iowans had never heard of the term before. Now, in 2022, it seems like thee high powered wind storm happens at least once a year. And I for one, am sick of it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy