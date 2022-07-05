SBLive Iowa Top 25 baseball rankings: Plenty of movement on eve of postseason play

By Chris Short

There was lots of movement again this week, but Johnston holds on to the top spot as postseason play begins this week. Classes 1A and 2A start Tuesday and 3A and 4A Friday.

1. Johnston (30-4)

The Dragons held the top spot every week since starting the season #2 in the preseason rankings. They face Johnston and Marshalltown before opening the postseason Friday vs. Des Moines North. Johnston is favored to win the Class 4A title.

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-7)

The Hawks might be the hottest team in 4A, winning 15 of 16. They end the regular season against Cedar Rapids Xavier before opening the postseason with Waterloo West.

3. Iowa City High (28-8)

The Little Hawks are on a seven-game winning streak. They travel to West Waterloo to wrap up the regular season and then play host to Muscatine on Friday in the opening round in 4A.

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (28-2)

The Titans have won 24 straight after starting the season 4-2. They wrap up the campaign with Glenwood and then start postseason Class 3A play at home against Clarke (Osceola).

5. Van Meter (33-0)

The Bulldogs completed a perfect regular season and open Class 2A postseason play Tuesday with Greene County.

6. Dubuque Hempstead (24-10)

Winners of 20 of 24 games, the Mustangs finish the regular season with Cedar Rapids Washington before playing host to Cedar Rapids Jefferson in a 4A first-round tilt.

7. Grinnell (32-3)

The Tigers, who have been the model of consistency all season, wrap up the regular season with Center Point-Urbana before starting 3A postseason play at home vs. Perry.

8. Davenport Assumption (26-6)

The Knights have lost three of seven games. They end the season with Benton and then start their championship quest in 3A with Washington.

9. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic (23-13)

The Maroons, who were in our top 5 most of the season, face #1 Johnston and Waukee Northwest to end the regular season before playing host to Marshalltown in a 4A tournament opener.

10. Waukee (24-11)

The Warriors stumbled down the stretch, losing twinbills to both Dowling and Johnston. They wrap up the regular season with Southeast Polk before entertaining Des Moines Hoover in a 4A first-round game.

11. Remsen St. Mary’s (30-0)

The Hawks completed a perfect regular season. They start Class 1A postseason play Tuesday against Lawton-Bronson.

12. Estherville-Lincoln Central (27-2)

The Midgets have stood tall with the exception of two losses in the middle of the season. They start 2A postseason play Tuesday vs. Emmetsburg.

13. Cedar Falls (24-10)

The Tigers wrap up the regular season at Cedar Rapids Kennedy and play host to Waverly-Shell Rock before facing Davenport West in a 4A opening round contest.

14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (22-13)

The Cougars, who have won 8 of 10, entertain Cedar Falls to wrap up the regular season and then have Davenport Central in a 4A opener.

15. Mason City Newman Catholic (29-3)

The Knights, winners of 17 straight, open 1A postseason play with Lake Mills.

16. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (24-11)

The Golden Eagles end the season against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and then start 3A tournament play vs. Vinton-Shellsburg.

17. Pleasant Valley (23-11)

The Spartans have won four of five games. They play host to Dubuque Senior in defense of their 4A state championship.

18. Urbandale (23-14)

The J-Hawks play at West Des Moines Valley before entertaining Des Moines Lincoln in the 4A postseason. Urbandale edged the Railsplitters 3-1 last week.

19. Western Dubuque (25-10)

The Bobcats, losers of six of eight, wrap up the regular season with two against Iowa City West and a home game vs. Davenport North before opening 3A tournament play at home against Crestwood.

20. Burlington (24-5)

The Greyhounds, winners of 11 of 12, finish with Marion Linn-Mar before a 4A postseason opener against Bettendorf.

21. Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic (25-10)

The Saints have limped down the stretch, going 6-7. The face red-hot Prairie before playing host to Iowa Falls-Alden in 3A.

22. Des Moines Roosevelt (25-12)

The Roughriders have won 11 of 12. They finish the regular season with Ottumwa before opening 4A postseason play at home vs. Norwalk.

23. Ankeny Centennial (23-13)

The Jaguars hit their stride with a 12-game winning streak a couple weeks ago. They look to regain form against Fort Dodge in the first round of the postseason after wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader against Mason City.

24. New London (25-1)

The Tigers lost their only game of the season last week. They play host to Pekin in 1A tournament play.

25. Lansing Kee (34-3)

The Hawks saw their 20-game losing streak end last week. They play Dunkerton in a 1A postseason opener.