Luxury SUV Stolen In New Canaan Recovered In Waterbury

Waterbury is located about 50 miles from New Canaan. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another luxury vehicle was stolen in Fairfield County after the keys were left in an SUV.

The incident was reported in New Canaan around 7 a.m., Sunday, July 3 on Cheese Spring Road.

Officers responded to the home on a report of a stolen 2014 Audi Q5 had been stolen, said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

The owner’s Ring doorbell captured the vehicle being driven out of the driveway at 4:15 a.m. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside, Krolikowski said.

The vehicle was recovered in New Haven County about 50 miles away, in Waterbury, on Monday, July 4th around 5:45 a.m. There was no damage to the vehicle and it was found locked, but the car keys were not in the vehicle, Krolikowski added.

"Please remember to always lock your vehicles and take the keys with you," Krolikowski said.

For information or to report a crime, contact New Canaan Police at 203-594-3500 for assistance. For an emergency, dial 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.