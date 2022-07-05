ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

Rob O’Neill to Serve as Keynote Speaker for All-America Lacrosse Event

By Gary Adornato
 2 days ago

Baltimore, MD — Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE), creator of the All-America lacrosse event has announced that Rob O’Neill, the former Seal Team operator famous for being the man that killed Osama Bin Laden, will be this year’s banquet speaker.

In addition to the raid on Bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, O’Neill was deployed on over 400 missions, including the rescue of Marcus Latrell and the rescue of Captain Phillips. For his acts of bravery O’Neill has been decorated over 50 times including receiving two Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars and one Medal of Valor. He also has two best-selling books, The Operator and The Way Forward.

O’Neill will entertain the crowd with tales of his team’s missions, his life philosophies and the principles of being a productive member of a team.

“Corrigan Sports and All-America Lacrosse are honored to have a real American Hero as our banquet speaker,” commented CSE President Lee Corrigan. “Rob O’Neill’s’ accomplishments as a Navy Seal are unmatched.  As a key member of Seal Teams, Rob played a critical role in many high-profile missions. Rob, exemplifies hard work, courage and understands what it is to be a great teammate. These are all important messages for our athletes and families to hear. It promises to be a memorable night for everyone in attendance.”

The All-America Lacrosse event will be held July 28th – 31st in Baltimore, Maryland.  The Senior games, the most prestigious lacrosse event of its kind will be held at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field on Saturday night July 30th in front of a live ESPNU audience.  The underclass tournament which features the best boys and girls rising freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors will take place Thursday through Sunday in Howard County (Troy Park and Blandair Park).

