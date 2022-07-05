ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Shenandoah 12U All-Stars win Babe Ruth state tournament

By Pagevalleynews
pagevalleynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISE — The Shenandoah 12U All-Stars won four of five games over a four-day stretch to claim the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball Tournament championship on July 3 at Veldon Dotson Park way down in Wise, Va. The 12U All-Stars represented the...

pagevalleynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pagevalleynews.com

Shenandoah’s 10U All-Stars win state championship in Wise; 8U finishes 3rd

WISE — The Shenandoah Recreation League chalked up two state champions over the weekend as the 10U All-Star softball team captured the 2022 Babe Ruth Softball Tournament championship on July 2 at Veldon Dotson Park way down in Wise, Va. The next day, Shenandoah’s 12U All-Stars also captured a state title. (see Related Articles below)
SHENANDOAH, VA
Johnson City Press

Casino team rally event celebrates Hard Rock Bristol employees

BRISTOL — Driving to the center of the Bristol Motor Speedway track looked more like a party than a work event. But for the hundreds of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol employees at the track on Wednesday, it was exactly both. The Bristol Casino — Future...
BRISTOL, TN
pagevalleynews.com

Stanley parade winners announced

• Color Guard — Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church. • Civic Entry — 1st Place – Page County High School Football Team; 2nd Place – Living River; 3rd Place – Fellowship Baptist Church. • Commercial Entry — 1st Place – Freeze Fencing; 2nd Place –...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

New faces in council races for seats in Luray and Shenandoah

LURAY, July 7 — Earlier this spring, the local fall elections in Page County weren’t looking like they would offer much excitement. It appeared as if the number of candidates would match the number of open seats, and the county’s 16,000-plus registered voters would be left with no real decisions to make. However, a few late filings prior to the June 21 deadline have now brought new faces into the mix and new names on the Nov. 8 ballot, creating real races for council seats in both Luray and Shenandoah.
LURAY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Craigsville, VA
State
Virginia State
Wise, VA
Sports
City
Wise, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Shenandoah, VA
Sports
City
Shenandoah, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Jennie Lynn Vaughn

Jennie Lynn Vaughn, 58, of Luray, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. She was born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Chester Ray Thomas and Betty M. Taylor Thomas. Jennie worked in human resources for Howell Metal for 16 years. On June...
LURAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
NEW MARKET, VA
cbs19news

New Sheetz opening in Charlottesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Retired druggist dies

July 6, 1961 — Robert L. McKim, 84, prominent retired druggist of Luray, died Friday morning of last week at the Page Memorial Hospital after an illness of several months. He had been in declining health since an operation last year, but had been able to move about until early spring.
LURAY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
Augusta Free Press

Severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch in effect for region

The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia. The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#The Babe#Shenandoah 12u All Stars#Pvn
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest announces 2022 winners

The 20th annual Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition recently held its judging for the 2022 season. The judges, who have extensive backgrounds in photography, were chosen by Ann Fortney, creator and organizer of the contest. Fortney said she picks the judges based on their expertise and tries to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Inside Nova

Spanberger kicks off campaign in new congressional district

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger signaled the importance of Prince William County by kicking off her re-election campaign in Woodbridge. Spanberger spoke to volunteers on June 25 at the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot to officially start the general election campaign. The Democrat is seeking her third term and her first representing Northern Virginia.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Amissville man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

Shortly before 9:00 pm on July 4th, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly northbound on Front Royal Pike around Papermill Road and attempted to stop it. Deputy Jason Walther, in a marked police cruiser, attempted to stop this bike around Airport Road. The sight of...
AMISSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad plans Mountain View Regional Hospital shutdown

NORTON — Almost four decades after its opening as St. Mary’s Hospital, Ballad Health’s Mountain View Regional Hospital is slated to close in 2023. That plan also includes talking with UVA Wise and Mountain Empire Community College about future use of the site. The shutdown was announced...
NORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
1061thecorner.com

Severe storm rips through Staunton area

STAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in the Valley around Staunton. A severe storm tore through Staunton and Augusta County around 4pm Wednesday. From Churchville east to Staunton, there are some homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Torrential downpours around Staunton flooded roads, with weather watchers reporting nearly and inch-and-a-half of rain fallen in a very short period of time.
STAUNTON, VA
WJHL

Woman sentenced for crash that killed Emory & Henry student

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for a 2020 crash that killed an Emory & Henry College student. Lauren Nicole Salyer entered an Alford plea Wednesday on one count of reckless driving and one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. An Alford plea recognizes […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy