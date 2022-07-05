ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

What we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Hours after gunfire interrupted the Highland Park, Illinois, July Fourth parade, killing six people and wounding dozens more, police apprehended the man they believe was responsible. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, has yet to be formally charged in the shooting, which authorities said he allegedly...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Robert Crimo’s parents say they had ‘zero’ role in July 4 parade attack

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Gun Violence#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cnn
BBC

Highland Park shooting suspect considered second attack

A man accused of opening fire on a Fourth of July parade near Chicago contemplated a second attack after the deadly shooting, authorities say. According to police, the 21-year-old suspect drove for more than two hours to Wisconsin after the shooting, which left seven dead and dozens wounded. He saw...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Congressman Brad Schneider on Highland Park shooting

Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy