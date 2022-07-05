The West's Drought Could Bring About a Data Center Reckoning

This prime [email protected]@RhoadesRanch has returned to the market! BUYERS: SELLER WILL HELP YOU WITH CLOSING COSTS. SELLER is offering $5000 towards your closing costs and $2300 towards carpet allowance upstairs, 1yr home warranty. KB 3bed 2bath up 1/2 bath down, one car garage wired 4 opener & carport for second car. Street parking in front of your home for this particular lot. Security door front & security has been paid in full, HUGE storage under stairwell. Kitchen upgraded cabinets with under cabinet lighting partial glass doors, upgraded canister ceiling lights, upgraded Tile Flooring & Granite counters island breakfast bar additional counter area. Patio has a retractable Pergola canopy with garden mature fruit trees. Headed upstairs upgraded OAK stairwell. All closets with mirrored sliding doors all bedrooms upstairs carpeted again allowance for replacement. Window coverings throughout home all bedroom's ceiling fans and 1 in living. Sprinklers front and back.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO