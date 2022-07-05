The West's Drought Could Bring About a Data Center Reckoning
slashdot.org
3 days ago
Right? Bullshit article. No facts, no figures. Just a fun target to kick. First off, Data centers use glycol mixed cooling fluid, not just water. That water does not evaporate. It runs in a loop between a heat exchanger and a chiller, over...
One local manufacturing company, Body Balance System, is located in the southwest valley and is focused on developing heath-supporting technology such as red light therapy beds and detox therapies. The company sells nationwide and is hoping to go international.
This prime [email protected]@RhoadesRanch has returned to the market! BUYERS: SELLER WILL HELP YOU WITH CLOSING COSTS. SELLER is offering $5000 towards your closing costs and $2300 towards carpet allowance upstairs, 1yr home warranty. KB 3bed 2bath up 1/2 bath down, one car garage wired 4 opener & carport for second car. Street parking in front of your home for this particular lot. Security door front & security has been paid in full, HUGE storage under stairwell. Kitchen upgraded cabinets with under cabinet lighting partial glass doors, upgraded canister ceiling lights, upgraded Tile Flooring & Granite counters island breakfast bar additional counter area. Patio has a retractable Pergola canopy with garden mature fruit trees. Headed upstairs upgraded OAK stairwell. All closets with mirrored sliding doors all bedrooms upstairs carpeted again allowance for replacement. Window coverings throughout home all bedroom's ceiling fans and 1 in living. Sprinklers front and back.
Climate change threatens almost every aspect of our lives. Unless it can be slowed or stopped, it will impact where we live, how we live and how we work. And we in the desert Southwest, are at ground zero. That means what we do, or how we change or adapt,...
Former President Trump praises Lombardo, Laxalt at campaign event in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump made a visit to Las Vegas Friday evening to campaign for the Nevada republican Governor and U.S. Senate nominees. Las Vegas fire hydrant leak stopped, repairs in the works after concerned resident contacts FOX5.
Las Vegas, otherwise known as Vegas, is one of the most populated cities in the United States. It is a metropolis and center economic hub in the state of Nevada. Indeed, this is undoubtedly a place that needs no further introduction. The city has five-star hotels and resorts, shopping malls,...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas home prices remain at record highs, Nevada Rural Housing is offering a program to help families buy a home. Home At Last assists with down payment and closing costs for prospective home buyers with moderate to low household income. “When people are...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three years ago today, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Las Vegas valley. It rattled nerves even though the epicenter was about 150 miles away. The quake came a day after the July 4, 2019, earthquake, which measured 6.4. Both were centered a few miles from Ridgecrest, California. The pair of quakes caused only minor damage in Las Vegas, but they cracked roads and caused some damage in California.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents of a Henderson community once thought a new casino and plenty of stores were coming, but now plans have pivoted to homes and the master developer is explaining why. Some neighbors in the Cadence community of Henderson received a public hearing notice that plans...
Korean Air will begin flying its Incheon to Las Vegas round-trip route on Sunday, July 10. The airline will fly the route three times a week leaving Las Vegas around noon on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight arrives in Las Vegas each of those days around 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County employees are working to pick up piles of garbage that have ended up in a popular east side park. Duck Creek at the Wetlands is infested with trash. Park employees say the problem starts in neighborhoods across the valley and trickles down into...
Nestled in the southernmost portion of the Las Vegas Valley, masterplanned community Seven Hills is also one of the most exclusive and luxurious, full of custom homes that boast unique details and represent the highest level of living. And a home has just become available there, one that sits on more than an acre of land (almost unheard of in Las Vegas!) in Seven Hills’ most exclusive enclave, Terracina.
Mobsters which end up resting with fish are rarely resurrected. Nonetheless, global warming has a habit of interfering with even the mafia, and an underwater tomb beyond Las Vegas is beginning to reveal the capital's deepest mysteries. Human Remains in Lake Mead. Lake Mead, which can be accessed from the...
Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas recently took a tour of Las Vegas‘ C-suites, meeting with executives of seven companies. He concluded that “Despite market sentiment, operators remain generally positive.” Both the Las Vegas Strip and the recently declining locals market were both deemed “healthy,” while crucial convention business was seen as returning to pre-Covid-19 levels (with prices to match, we might add). Strong product from manufacturers is reported to be propelling higher demand from operators, even in advance of Global Gaming Expo.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the first time since April 2020, home prices in Southern Nevada dropped as the housing market cools off after a long hot streak of record prices and strong sales. According to Las Vegas Realtors, the average price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern...
Officials at Death Valley National Park reported that visitors spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year, according to a new National Park Service report. The ripple effects of that direct spending boosted the local economy by $135 million and supported 1,228 jobs. Roughly 1 million people...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest stats from Las Vegas Realtor show there are nearly 7,000 single-family homes available in the Las Vegas Valley, about 1400 more than January 2022. While the median price is still high at $525,000, Coldwell Banker Realtor Jennifer Graff says an increase in available...
Las Vegas(KLAS)-PDO threading has become a very common process in the world of advanced aesthetics. So much so that you might have seen the process on Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’. And Jillian Lopez chats with doctors TJ Tsay to learn more about it.
Comments / 0