Georgia State

Georgia prosecutor seeks Giuliani, Graham testimony in Trump election probe

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and others to testify before a special grand jury. Fulton County District Attorney...

www.crossroadstoday.com

The Independent

Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Georgia probe of Trump election schemes

The Fulton County, Georgiagrand jury investigating former president Donald Trump's attempts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory has issued subpoenas to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, and several other attorneys who played roles in Mr Trump's scheme.In addition to Mr Graham and Mr Giuliani, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 23-person special grand jury has also moved to compel attorneys John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro, and Jenna Ellis, as well lawyer and podcast host Jacki Pick Deason to give evidence in the probe of efforts by Mr Trump's associates to pressure Georgia officials...
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
The Associated Press

Nevada senator focuses on abortion in critical November race

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding "BANS OFF OUR BODIES" signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign as a defining moment in a decades-long fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-choice Nevada. "I cannot stress this enough. This seat is the pathway to protecting our rights in this country," she said at a home in the city of Sparks, a Reno suburb. "To preventing a federal abortion ban." Cortez Masto is one of several Democrats up for reelection who are pushing reproductive rights to the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Her race against Republican Adam Laxalt is expected to be among the most competitive in the country, one of a handful that could determine whether Democrats maintain control of the Senate. As she courts moderate voters, Cortez Masto's campaign has touted polling that has shown nearly 70% of Nevadans lean pro-choice. She has repeatedly referenced a 1990 statewide vote that codified abortion protections in Nevada's state constitution, with nearly two-thirds voting in support.
MSNBC

Subpoenas show Georgia investigation moving into Trump's inner circle

Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, talks about the progress being made by District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Georgia in her investigation of the pressure Donald Trump and his inner circle put on Georgia officials to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss. July 7, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

