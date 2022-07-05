ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Review: New Village Arts offers enjoyable Bernstein sampler at the Flower Fields

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Trevor Rex and Johnisa Breault in New Village Arts’ “Leonard Bernstein’s New York” at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. (Daren Scott)

Next year, a major Hollywood feature film about composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein will arrive in movie theaters. But for music lovers seeking a refresher on the man and his music before Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” debuts, a musical revue of songs from his Broadway years is now playing at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad.

Produced by New Village Arts Theatre — which is presenting shows at the outdoor venue this summer while its home theater is undergoing renovation —"Leonard Bernstein’s New York” is an hourlong revue of songs mostly from “West Side Story,” “On the Town” and “Wonderful Town.” The lighthearted, enjoyable show co-stars singer-dancers Johnisa Breaultand Trevor Rex and a four-piece jazz band.

Conceived and arranged by Rob Fisher, the show features a “hometown girl” from New York and “small-town boy” from Ohio who has just arrived in the big city singing solos and duets from the three New York-set musicals for which Bernstein composed the scores, in collaboration with Stephen Sondheim and the writing duo of Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

For fans of Bernstein’s music, it’s interesting to hear how Bernstein’s composition style progressed from the light comic Broadway style of “New York, New York” in 1944’s “On the Town,” to the more symphonically rich “A Little Bit in Love” in 1953’s “Wonderful Town” to the propulsive and musically complex “Something’s Coming” and “Mambo” in 1957’s West Side Story.”

It’s also clever to hear how Fisher turned quartets into duets, changed the song settings and recast the gender roles for some of the “Wonderful Town” songs,” which were originally written for two women. A few of the songs feel dated and very much of their place and time, like “Come Up to My Place” and “I Can Cook, Too,” sung by the man-hungry seductress Hildy in “On the Town,” and “100 Easy Ways” from “Wonderful Town,” about how a woman must play dumb to snare a man. But the rest of the songs have held up well.

The show is directed by Kristianne Kurner with music direction by Van Angelo and Jerome Robbins-inspired choreography by Jenna Ingrassia-Knox. Nina Gilbert conducts the onstage band, which on Friday included talented clarinetist Antwane Green.

Breault has a classically trained voice that shines in an excerpt from the operatic song cycle “I Hate Music,” and as Maria in the “West Side Story” duet “One Hand, One Heart.” She can also belt with gusto in songs like “100 Easy Ways” and is a strong ballet dancer.

Rex is a musical theater veteran with versatile dance skills and a sweet, boy-next-door look and sound. His performance of “Lonely Town” from “On the Town” and “Something’s Coming” from “West Side Story” are vocal standouts. Among the best duets by Rex and Breault are “Some Other Time,” “Ohio” and “One Hand, One Heart.”

The Flower Fields stage is located in the manicured gardens behind the Armstrong Nursery. The seating is comfortable, the stage and audience seating areas are covered by awnings for sun protection, and there’s a snack bar and bathrooms onsite. It’s a comfortable place to enjoy a show with some little-known music from the maestro.

‘Leonard Bernstein’s New York’

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and July 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28 and 29. 2 p.m. Sundayand July 24 and 31

Where: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Tickets: $28-$40

Phone: (760) 433-3245

Online: newvillagearts.org

#Art #Local Life #Havingfun #Performance Info #The Flower Fields #Flowers #Performing #Musical Theater #New Village Arts Theatre
