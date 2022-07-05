ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League's first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity. "I've been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create...

