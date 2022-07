BEATRICE – A local organization that has helped thousands of people who are hungry or in need of assistance, will be moving. The Community Food Pantry, based at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, will eventually move to new quarters in the lower level of the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium…space that was vacated when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved to a new facility last fall.

