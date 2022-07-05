ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmeston, NY

Dogs, cats found neglected in NY trailer, 2 women arrested

By Isabella Colello
 2 days ago

EDMESTON, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — Arrests have been made in connection to an animal abuse case in Central New York.

On July 2, New York State Police were dispatched to check on the safety and welfare of animals that were inside a trailer on Taylor Hill Road in the Town of Edmeston.

Upon arrival, a trooper found three dogs and five cats living inside an abandoned trailer in squalor, with minimal to no ventilation, no access to water and without proper care.

Dogs found neglected in a trailer, Edmeston, New York (photo: NYSP)

The trooper then contacted the Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown who were able to assist and remove the animals, which were checked out by the SPCA’s veterinarians.

As a result, 57-year-old Tamara L. Tophoven and 43-year-old Rebecca Tophoven were arrested on four counts of the Agriculture and Markets Law misdemeanor of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

All of the animals were voluntarily surrendered to the SPCA and so far the dogs have been adopted. The cats pictured below are still looking for homes. The Susquehanna SPCA can be contacted at 607-547-8111.

