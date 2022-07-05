ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Two Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Dover

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for...

