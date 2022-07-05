ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Thousands without power as severe storms move through Cincinnati

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as strong to severe storms make their way through the Cincinnati area. Power outages were up to 7,000 at one point Tuesday. Currently, 3,000 customers are...

www.wlwt.com

Fox 19

Sticky air continues Thursday, storm chances increase Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damage reports have been widespread throughout the tri-state after yesterday’s severe storms. Power outages are still very high, but continue to improve as crews work to restore power. A tornado touched down in Clermont County and hit the fire station of Goshen Township. Plenty of damage...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Power outages rise as storms bring high wind, rain

CINCINNATI — Duke Energy is reporting thousands of power outages as severe weather hits southern Ohio. Winds of more than 65 miles per hour brought a tornado through the southwest region of the state. Power Outage U.S. reported more than 70,000 were without power in the state. More than...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe weather possible again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the Tri-State Friday due to the threat of severe weather, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team says. The primary threat Friday is heavy rainfall and strong winds from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rain could start as early as 10 a.m. Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

Storm with possible tornado leaves damage, power outages near Cincinnati

(AP) — Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. From News 8: The Goshen Township administrator says on Facebook that two people were injured. The National Weather Service office...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Homes, businesses damaged after severe storms, potential tornado hit Goshen

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews and residents are surveying the damage after severe storms and a potential tornado hit Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon. The Greater Cincinnati region was swept by strong winds and heavy rainfall throughout the afternoon. Thousands of residents experienced power outages and damage as storms moved through the area.
GOSHEN, OH
linknky.com

More than 30K without power in NKY; Newport sees most outages

More than 30,000 people in Northern Kentucky are without power as a storm makes its way through the area. A majority of those outages are in the Newport area, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. “Once weather improves crews will be out assessing damage on the system,” Duke’s...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Tri-State in for bouts of stormy weather this week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Tri-State is in for the possibility of some severe weather this week. Tuesday will kick off a pattern of stormy and active weather that's slated to last all week. Clusters of strong-to-severe storms will pass through the area at times each day. Tuesday and Wednesday are in a level 2/5, or slight, severe weather risk.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ridiculous Heat, More Storms Threaten Greater Cincinnati, So Just Stay the Hell Inside

As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — UPDATE 2:42 p.m. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 Tornado hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado.
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

How to help those impacted by Goshen tornado

Crews are continuing to assess damage in Goshen, Ohio and surrounding communities where powerful storms and an EF2 tornado hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen during Wednesday's storms. Goshen Township administrator Steve Pegram said it will be days before power...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

Flooding closes lanes along southbound I-75 Wednesday evening

CINCINNATI — Flood water has closed two lanes along southbound I-75 near Bond Hill, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The two right lanes along southbound I-75 at Exit 8 toward Towne Street are blocked due to flooding. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 13 toward Shepherd...
CINCINNATI, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loveland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Mason, Norwood, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Mariemont, Terrace Park, Batavia, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington, Plainville, Concorde Hills and Kings Island. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

